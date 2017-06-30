Nearly 600 People Could Die in Car Crashes During July 4 Weekend, National Safety Council Says

Based on calculations by the National Safety Council, 582 people could be killed on the roads during the upcoming July Fourth holiday weekend, and nearly 67,000 could be seriously injured.

The estimates are the highest the council has issued since 2006 for a four-day Independence Day holiday period, which are relatively rare.

The holiday period begins at 6 p.m. Eastern on Friday, June 30, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, July 4.

“The Council issues these estimates to empower drivers to make safe decisions behind the wheel, because the only acceptable number of deaths is zero,” said Deborah Hersman, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. “We hope Americans will spend their holiday safely watching fireworks and celebrating with families rather than sitting in an emergency room.”

Drivers can take measures to protect themselves too. Tips to ensure a safer holiday weekend include: