Body Shop Business
News/Autonomous
ago

New U.S. Autonomous Driving Rule: Human Truck Drivers Not Required

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association Seeking Speakers for Collision P.R.E.P.

Volkswagen Aims to Sell 150,000 Electric Vehicles as Early as 2020

Don & Sons Body Shop Painter Achieves Axalta's Master Certification

Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association Deems 2018 Symposium a Success

Autel Releases New ADAS Calibration Toolset Placement Video

State Farm Pays $250 Million to Settle Lawsuit Alleging it Bankrolled Illinois Judge's Campaign

AASP/NJ Speaks Out on State Farm $250 Million Settlement

Pennsylvania Auto Body Shop Ordered to Pay Thousands in Back Pay, Damages

Results of Latest Crash Test by Attorney Todd Tracy Unveiled at Texas Auto Body Trade Show

3M Announces Celebrity Lineup for 2018 SEMA Show

The U.S. Transportation Department has given a boost to companies working on automated long-haul trucks, saying an artificial intelligence system could constitute a “driver” under federal trucking rules in a bid to ease barriers to the technology, according to an article by Property Casualty 360.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will no longer assume that a commercial vehicle driver is human, according to the Transportation Department’s “Automated Vehicles 3.0” guidance released Thursday. That is an initial step to allow trucks to travel across state lines piloted by an autonomous driving system, according to the article.

The safety regulator also signaled a willingness to overrule states standing in the way of self-driving trucks and is also studying how to amend existing rules to better accommodate self-driving systems.

“The FMCSA is dedicated to supporting the creativity and innovation required to promote automated driving systems, including the reform of regulations that may unnecessarily hinder progress,” said FMCSA Administrator Ray Martinez at an event announcing the new policy.

To read the full article, click here.

Show Full Article