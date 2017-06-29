New Work Products Released by CIC Scanning & Diagnostics Task Force

The Collision Industry Conference (CIC) has announced several drafts of work products made by the Scanning & Diagnostics Task Force of the Emerging Technologies Committee. The committee will present to the CIC body at the July 25, 2017 meeting at McCormick Place Hyatt in Chicago.

The most recent work product draft is the revised CIC Scanning & Diagnostics Glossary of Terms, to include items such as:

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

Aftermarket scan tool

Cyber fingerprint

Diagnostic trouble code (DTC)

Key On Engine Off (KOEO)

Pre-scan (Pre-repair scan) (quick scan) (inspection scan)

Post-scan (post-repair scan) (completion scan) (calibration scan)

Many more definitions are included in the initial draft.

All draft work products can be found here on the committee page on the CIC website. The list of the four documents to be presented is as follows:

Scanning Diagnostics Terms Glossary

APD Scan Definitions

Scan Tool Overview

Support Equipment for Diagnostic Scanning

Growing to over 75 participants, this task force continues to gain interest. Already, they have representation from various segments in the industry including OEMs, repairers, equipment companies, trade groups and insurers. The task force has formed three active work groups to address key topics in the area of collision diagnostics: tools, definitions and repair procedure integration. Those groups will continue to the work on their respective segments within the overall task force.

The task force plans to work next on recalibration and reprogramming, and is also working on a “Quick Start Guide” designed to help interested repairers start scanning or expand their diagnostic capabilities.

Those interested in participating can contact the committee chairman at [email protected].