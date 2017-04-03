Nissan Canada Taps Certified Collision Care to Manage Certification Program

Nissan Canada has selected Certified Collision Care, the Canadian division of Assured Performance Network, as their exclusive strategic partner to administer and manage their new collision repair certification program and national network.

The Nissan Certified Collision Repair Network program will identify, certify and promote dealership and independent collision repair providers across all of Canada.

Participation in the Nissan Certified Collision Repair Network will be limited, and there will be a market lockout restricting the number of Nissan-certified facilities in each market area. Program enrollment will begin April 19, and details will be available at www.certifiedcollisioncare.ca.

For Certified Collision Care providers that gain Nissan dealer sponsorship and are not in a locked-out market, there is no additional fee to add Nissan certification to their Certified Collision Care credentials.

Certified shops will receive special Nissan Certified Collision Repair Network signage and listing on the consumer-facing online shop locators as part of the integrated Certified Collision Care program. The strategic partnership reinforces the business strategy and slogan of the joint-effort certification program, “Certified Once, Recognized by Many.”

“We are very excited to partner with Nissan Canada to add the Nissan Certified Collision Repair Network to our certified shops’ credentials,” said Leanne Jefferies, VP, Canadian Operations. “Our joint-effort certification program provides top-performing collision repairers an effective means to differentiate themselves in their market by aligning with the most powerful brands in the automotive industry.”

Nissan created the Nissan Certified Collision Repair Network to promote certified collision repair providers to Nissan vehicle owners and insurers. The requirements are based upon the essential tools, equipment, training and facilities necessary to repair all Nissan vehicles back to manufacturer specifications. The program will ensure that Nissan vehicle owners can choose a certified collision repair provider to return their vehicle to OEM specifications, and ensure the vehicle’s fit, finish, durability, functionality, value and safety are preserved.