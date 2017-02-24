Nissan Issues Position Statement on Blind Spot Warning Precautions

Nissan has issued a position statement on blind spot warning precautions after stating that it “continues to be very concerned with the proper repair of our vehicles after a collision situation, especially as it pertains to safety related systems.”

In the position statement, Nissan addresses an important component of its Safety Shield Technologies called Blind Spot Warning (BSW), and one of the specific repair considerations that relates to this system.

The statement reads:

BSW was introduced to some Nissan vehicles as early as 2011. On vehicles equipped with this technology, the side radars, which are responsible for triggering the BSW, sit behind the rear bumper cover at both corners. For this reason, in a rear-end collision scenario, Nissan DOES NOT support any repair, body filler application or paint work on the rear bumper cover in the general area of the side radars. Nissan’s service manuals clearly state: “Do not attach a sticker (including transparent material), install an accessory or paint work near the side radar.”

The damaged bumper cover should be instead replaced with a new bumper cover. In addition, since non-OEM bumper covers may vary in materials, build specifications and fitment, and have not been tested by Nissan as far as compatibility with the BSW system, Nissan recommends replacing the bumper cover with a new Genuine Nissan bumper cover.

Failure to adhere to these guidelines may cause the BSW system to not function properly, potentially causing serious safety concerns for our owners.

Please reference service manual section “DAS” for additional detailed information.

Parts Warranty

Nissan North America’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty, and Limited Warranty on replacement parts do not apply to any parts other than Genuine Nissan original equipment parts.

Nissan North America will not be responsible for any subsequent repair costs associated with a vehicle and/or part failure

caused by the use of parts other than Genuine Nissan replacement parts.

For additional information, visit http://collision.nissanusa.com.