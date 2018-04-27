Nominations Open for National Auto Body Council Awards

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that online nominations are open for its annual awards program, which recognizes individuals and businesses whose actions and contributions have positively impacted their community and demonstrated the professionalism and integrity of collision industry professionals.

Winners of the NABC awards will be announced at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast during the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Nominations are being accepted in two award categories:

The Award of Distinction recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond with their volunteerism, charitable and selfless acts of kindness and made a difference in changing and saving lives. Any individual, business organization or group employed in a collision industry-related segment, such as a collision repair facility, vehicle manufacturer, supplier/vendor, educator, insurer, independent appraiser or trade association, is eligible to be nominated.

The Body Shop Image Award recognizes the most significant improvements made to a shop's interior, exterior and operations and as a result, helped enhance the experience of the customer with the collision repair process. Any body shop completing a remodeling during the calendar year 2017 is eligible to be nominated.

“Our collision industry is incredibly generous and charitable. NABC awards celebrate the achievements and contributions of our colleagues,” said Marie Peevy, awards program chair. “We all know individuals and/or businesses whose good deeds and actions make us proud to represent our collision industry. We encourage our colleagues to share information about the NABC awards and submit nominations for the awards.”

To view stories of past NABC Award winners, visit www.nationalautobodycouncil.org/programs/award-programs/.

Online nominations and more information for both awards are available on the NABC website. For more information on the NABC awards program, contact Peevy at [email protected] or call (630) 881-7945.