Original One Parts Announces YETI Cooler Pre-Summer Sales Event

Original One Parts has announced a YETI cooler pre-summer sales event and is encouraging customers to join. The event will be offering free YETI coolers to qualifying customers who spend $1,500 or more in total sales between April 2, 2018 and June 30, 2018.

The free coolers featured in the event are the TUNDRA 65, HOPPER 40 and ROADIE 20. For more information, email [email protected] or call (877) 441-0001. For more information on Original One Parts, visit www.originaloneparts.com.