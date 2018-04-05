Body Shop Business
News/original one
ago

Original One Parts Announces YETI Cooler Pre-Summer Sales Event

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Assured Performance Announces Business Development Summit

Original One Parts Announces YETI Cooler Pre-Summer Sales Event

Car-O-Liner Provides Equipment, Training for Toyota’s New North American Headquarters

EPA Declares Obama-Era Vehicle Emissions Standards Too Stringent

Fix Auto World Appoints Harry Dhanjal as Global Strategic Developer

DRPs from A to F: Grading the Insurance Companies

Ford: ‘Substantial Variations’ in Aftermarket Hood, Bumper Brackets for F-150

State Farm’s Net Worth Nearly $100 Billion Despite 2017 Underwriting Loss

Hyundai Position Statement: Auto Body Shops Should Perform Pre- and Post-Repair Scans

2018 Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator Borrow Some Repairability Features from F-150

Original One Parts has announced a YETI cooler pre-summer sales event and is encouraging customers to join. The event will be offering free YETI coolers to qualifying customers who spend $1,500 or more in total sales between April 2, 2018 and June 30, 2018.

The free coolers featured in the event are the TUNDRA 65, HOPPER 40 and ROADIE 20. For more information, email [email protected] or call (877) 441-0001. For more information on Original One Parts, visit www.originaloneparts.com.

Show Full Article