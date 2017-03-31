Body Shop Business
Podium Webinar Offers Tips on How to Increase Word of Mouth with Online Reviews

Podium, a company that helps businesses interact with customers through online reviews and customer feedback, recently conducted a free webinar specifically tailored to collision repair facilities to show why online reviews matter to them and how to effectively manage their online presence.

In the webinar, Podium outlined:

  1. Why online reviews matter to body shops
  2. How online reviews increase word of mouth
  3. Tips for determining which review sites are best for your shop
  4. Best practices for collecting more new reviews

In this webinar, you’ll get answers to questions such as:

  • Is it true that I cannot get a negative review removed from Yelp?
  • What is the best way to ask for a review?
  • Do I have to have a Google, Facebook or Yelp account to refer people to?
  • Do you recommend providing an incentive to the customer for leaving a review?

This webinar is available on-demand so you can view it immediately for FREE. Click here to access the webinar.

