Polyvance Releases Affordable Nitrogen Plastic Welder

Polyvance has released its new 6049-C Nitro Fuzer Lite. The company says the 6049-C is a great option for budget-minded body shops because, despite its low price, it remains fully-capable. In order to get the cost of the Nitro Fuzer Lite down, Polyvance had to make a few changes:

  • There is a manual switch between air and nitrogen gas.
  • The cart requires assembly by the end user. The welder ships by UPS Ground in two separate boxes.
  • The welder does not come with free courtesy training. It includes a sheet of handy QR codes that technicians can scan with their smartphone for instant, on-demand video training.

The Nitro Fuzer Lite does have several user-friendly features that are found on Polyvance’s more expensive welders:

  • Automatic low-flow cutoff to prevent heating element burn-out.
  • Precision flow control on both air and nitrogen sides to allow for welding anything from super-thin tabs to heavy truck side panels.
  • Analog flow meter for repeatable welder setup.
  • 13 types of plastic welding rod enabling repair to virtually any automotive plastic, including thermoset polyurethane.
  • Quality made-in-USA nitrogen bottle regulator.
  • Heavy-duty, made-in-USA construction.
