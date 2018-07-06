Polyvance Releases Affordable Nitrogen Plastic Welder

Polyvance has released its new 6049-C Nitro Fuzer Lite. The company says the 6049-C is a great option for budget-minded body shops because, despite its low price, it remains fully-capable. In order to get the cost of the Nitro Fuzer Lite down, Polyvance had to make a few changes:

There is a manual switch between air and nitrogen gas.

The cart requires assembly by the end user. The welder ships by UPS Ground in two separate boxes.

The welder does not come with free courtesy training. It includes a sheet of handy QR codes that technicians can scan with their smartphone for instant, on-demand video training.

The Nitro Fuzer Lite does have several user-friendly features that are found on Polyvance’s more expensive welders: