PPG Video Affirms Commitment to Diversity

Workplace diversity is a priority across all PPG Industries’ business units. Supporting that corporate-wide commitment — a key part of PPG’s core values — the Automotive Refinish division of PPG recently released a video celebrating the company’s diversity in the workplace.

The three-minute video features Automotive Refinish team members from North America, Europe and Asia discussing the importance of diversity at PPG. Led by John Outcalt, PPG global vice president of automotive refinish, PPG leaders share insights on how diversity helps the company achieve its goals, overcome challenges and provide the best products for its customers. The idea for the video came from Outcalt and his leadership team, which is half women, half men and represents a wide range of cultural, educational and work backgrounds.

“The Automotive Refinish business unit is a great example of PPG diversity and inclusion, especially when most people still see our industry as male-dominated,” said Outcalt. “Diversity is a critical element in our core values, which put a premium on clear respect for the dignity, rights and contributions of all employees. It’s part of how we build a stronger, more inclusive and competitive company.”

Outcalt and his team see diversity as a distinct advantage. It helps create new ideas, encourages collaboration and gives everyone the opportunity to learn from each other.

“Our vision is to foster a climate that recognizes the value of an engaged workforce,” Outcalt said. “We’ve carefully cultivated a global workforce with attention to gender and diversity components, retention of employees and talent management. To put it in simple terms, we value individuals, their varied backgrounds and the contributions they can make.”

Outcalt points out that PPG is an extremely diverse company with a global portfolio of businesses, product lines and operations in more than 70 countries. There are more than 150 manufacturing facilities and nearly 47,000 employees of widespread backgrounds. The commitment to diversity comes from the very top of the company.

“Our global workforce comprises a variety of cultures, languages, nationalities, religions, ethnicities and professional and educational backgrounds across an array of business units and geographic locations,” said Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and CEO. “A rich blend of perspectives and experiences is requisite to understanding and serving our customers’ needs, resolving the challenges that lie ahead of us and ensuring that we continue to be successful and grow.”