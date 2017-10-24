Presta Products Announces 2017 SEMA Show Schedules

Presta Products has announced its demo schedule for the PACE Paint Finishing System during the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Demos will be held at Presta’s booth no. 11277 in the North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of SEMA week (Oct. 31-Nov. 2), Presta will be conducting PACE demos on its in-booth show car at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Conducted by Product Specialist Bill Kleines, these demos will showcase PACE as a one-step process that is easy to use, reduces cycle times and uses less product.

“Designed to work with a dual-action orbital polisher, PACE cuts P1500 sand scratches and finishes without swirls,” said Kleines. “The great cutting power and polishing action means using less sandpaper, saving time and money. Coupled with its ease of use, body shops will see cycle times improve…and that means more cars out the door.”

Each interactive demo will last approximately 30 minutes. PACE will also be demoed in the Custom Upfits booth (no. 61027 in the Silver Lot). During SEMA, Custom Upfits will be painting a Ford Focus RS inside their Game Changer, a 30-foot mobile cross-vented spraybooth. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 9-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m., Presta will be on-site demoing PACE while Custom Upfits is painting.

In addition to the PACE Paint Finishing System, Presta will have other products on display in its booth as well. From Ultra 2 Step Maxcut to Scuff Stuff to a complete line of washes, waxes and detailing supplies, SEMA attendees will be able to find the right products they can use every day. Plus, Presta will have information on its standard operating procedures that help determine the best buffing and polishing system for any job, and the Regulator Cleaning system that helps create even dilutions of cleaning products.