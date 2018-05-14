ProCare Automotive & Collision Opens New Location in San Antonio, its 29th Overall

ProCare Automotive LLC announced that it has opened its 29th ProCare Automotive & Collision shop, at 3103 SW Military Dr. in San Antonio.

“We are proud to make our high-quality collision repair services more convenient for southwest San Antonio residents,” said Vince Brock, CEO of ProCare Automotive. “ProCare started on SE Military Drive in San Antonio and we are very excited to come back to our roots with this new location on SW Military Drive.”

ProCare began in 1999. The company continues to experience growth and now is in several cities across central, south and southeast Texas.

The company employs more than 550 people. At the SW Military Drive location, ProCare said it will add 20 new employees, including technicians, estimators, customer service representatives and office staff.