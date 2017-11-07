Progressive, National Auto Body Council Donate 500 Cars to Veterans in Five Years

More than 100 military veterans across the country will be celebrating a special Veterans Day this year when each is presented with keys to a practically brand-new car from Progressive and collision repair members of the National Auto Body Council (NABC).

In the fifth year of Progressive’s Keys to Progress program, Progressive and its industry partners have collectively donated more than 500 vehicles to deserving veterans and veteran organizations.

Keys to Progress is an extension of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides, a collaborative effort involving all facets of the collision industry to refurbish and donate vehicles to individuals in need.

More than 100 NABC member auto body shops are participating in this year’s Keys to Progress to repair vehicles provided by Progressive, Copart and Insurance Auto Auctions. In addition:

Enterprise Rent-a-Car is providing six months of insurance policies, written by Progressive, for each vehicle.

The Original 1-800 Charity Cars donates resources to facilitate titling and registration of the vehicles.

Preferred Warranties Inc. provides one-year warranty for most of the vehicles.

Veracity Research Co. Investigations, a veteran-owned and -operated company, helps support the recipient selection process.

“For many of our veterans, having access to reliable transportation of their own is the key to independence and freedom, the same values for which they served and fought to ensure for our country,” said Chuck Sulkala, executive director of the National Auto Body Council. “We congratulate Progressive and are proud to be part of its Keys to Progress program since its inception five years ago to celebrate and honor our veterans.”

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, approximately 40 percent of veterans live in rural areas where transportation options are limited, and where it is necessary for them to travel far to receive medical care, reach employment centers and access other services to which they are entitled.

“We’re excited to be celebrating our fifth year of giving back to veterans through our Keys to Progress program,” said Mike Sieger, Claims group president. “This is one way we support our country’s military. For many veterans, transportation to work, school, medical appointments or even social events can be a hardship and we recognize their need for reliable transportation, so they can live the life they deserve.”