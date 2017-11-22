Raybuck Auto Body Parts Acquires Henry’s Automotive Warehouse

Raybuck Auto Body Parts of Pittsburgh is expanding its product offering with the purchase of Henry’s Automotive Warehouse, an automotive fastener company.

“Since opening our doors in 1985, we’ve made it our mission to provide our customers with high-quality parts at a fair price,” said Steve DeFrancesco, president of Raybuck Auto Body Parts. “Adding a complete line of fasteners and shop supplies from a tried and true company like Henry’s is directly in line with that mission. Customers can feel confident knowing that we’ll uphold the strict quality parts and service standards that have made Henry’s such a trusted and reliable partner.”

With the addition of Henry’s, Raybuck now offers a wide range of automotive fasteners, abrasives and specialty supplies that complement the already robust offering of aftermarket replacement parts ranging from body panels and flooring to fuel tanks, seat covers and undercoating, according to the company.

Raybuck’s complete line of products covers vehicles as early as the 1940s through today.

“Even with the addition of Henry’s, Raybuck remains a service-oriented company focused on providing a higher level of customer support than the ‘big guys,’” the company said. “Customers who contact Raybuck and Henry’s have and will continue to expect to speak directly with a representative who is expertly trained in the complete product offering.

“This dedication to the customer has not only helped Raybuck become a trusted partner, but also helped automotive shops and individual buyers alike restore everything from their daily drives to their cherished rides.”

For more information or to review Raybuck’s complete product offering, visit www.raybuck.com.