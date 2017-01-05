Refinish Distributors Alliance Adds New Member

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced it has added a new member, Hi-Line Distributors, with headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii. With this addition, RDA continues to grow their membership across 27 states.

In business since 1985, Hi-Line is owned and managed by Gregg Schneider. The company provides PBE services and products to O’ahu and all of the surrounding Hawaiian Islands as well as Guam, American Samoa and Saipan. They operate a central warehouse in Honolulu and carry the Axalta line of automotive finishes (solvent and water-based).

Schneider is no stranger to the PBE industry and knows many of the RDA members. He is supported by what is arguably the best sales, marketing, technical and operational staff on the islands. He is looking forward to networking and exchanging best practices with the members which are the best and most innovative, forward thinking independent distributors in the industry.

“We are excited to have Hi-Line Distributors part of the RDA/IMPACT organization,” said Robert McKenzie Jr., executive director of RDA. “Hi-Line exemplifies what our group is all about: premier PBE distributors providing exclusive networking, products and services.”

RDA/IMPACT is the largest national group of refinish jobbers dedicated to providing quality services and products to their collision shops. RDA has 20 members, representing over 200 locations. Members service over 4,000 collision centers throughout the U.S.

Those interested in joining RDA/IMPACT should contact Robert McKenzie, Jr. at (731) 217-9081 or [email protected]. For more information on RDA/IMPACT, visit www.rda-impact.com or contact Melisa Jolls at (908) 251-5713 or [email protected].