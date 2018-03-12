SCRS Announces Repairer Roundtable Details, Welcomes Chipotle CFO

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) will be hosting its annual “Repairer Roundtable” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 11 at the Westin in Westminster, Colo.

The free meeting is open to all industry participants. SCRS asks attendees to pre-register so it can accommodate the audience as best as possible.

Jack Hartung, chief financial officer of Chipotle Mexican Grill, will be the program’s guest speaker.

Hartung will discuss:

The critical role of culture in an organization

The idea of reshaping consumer expectation

The challenges and potential for success in developing a business model that accounts for higher quality and higher associated costs, even in competition with low-cost providers

The fundamental importance of consumer trust, how easy it is to lose and necessary measures to build it back

In his current position, Hartung oversees all aspects of Chipotle’s finance department, including financial and strategic planning, financial reporting, investor relations and tax and business strategy. He also oversees IT.

Immediately following the presentation, Hartung will be joined onstage by:

Jeff Kallemeyn, Kallemeyn Collision, Chicago

Matthew McDonnell, Big Sky Collision, Montana

Robert Grieve, Nylund’s Collision Center, Denver

The shop owners will join Hartung in discussions about their reactions to points and considerations raised in his presentation, and applicability to their own collision repair businesses. The unscripted dialog will allow repairers – both onstage and in the audience – to ask questions, explore ideas, options and opportunities that may exist for their own independent businesses, and to dig deeper into particular areas of interest from the presentation, according to SCRS.

“If you have ever struggled with investing more than your competition in training, equipment and skillset development, or the pressure of explaining to a consumer why you, your business and the work you produce are not the same as “’the shop down the street,‘ this is the out-of-the-box presentation to help offer thoughtful perspective,” SCRS said.

Immediately following the Repairer Roundtable, SCRS will be holding its annual Corporate Member Recognition and Industry Awards Luncheon from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The event is free, but RSVP is required.

Register for one or both of these events by visiting http://bit.ly/SCRSRegistration.

Other SCRS events taking place during the week in Colorado include:

Tuesday, April 10

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. – SCRS Board of Directors Open Meeting

5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. – SCRS Annual Election (SCRS members only)

For more information about SCRS, or to join as a member to take advantage of the discount pricing, visit www.scrs.com, call toll-free (877) 841-0660 or email SCRS at [email protected].