SCRS Premieres Education Committee Video on Adhesives at January Meeting

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that it launched the first of a series of Education Committee videos during its open board meeting in Palm Springs, Calif. The rest of the videos in the series will be released throughout 2017.

The video, filmed in October at the SEMA Garage in Diamond Bar, Calif., highlights a discussion panel on the adhesive joining technology in modern vehicles and considerations collision repair facilities should be aware of when approaching damage repair in the aftermarket. The video features SCRS Board members Kye Yeung (European Motor Car Works), Michael Bradshaw (K&M Collision), Tim Ronak (AkzoNobel Automotive and Aerospace Coatings), and Education Committee member and industry trainer Toby Chess (Kent Automotive.)

For more information on SCRS, visit www.scrs.com or email [email protected].

