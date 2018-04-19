Body Shop Business
Workforce Development/CREF
ago

Sears Donates More than $160,000 to Collision Repair Education Foundation

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Sears has provided more than $160,000 in financial and in-kind donations to support collision students through the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF).

The donation included nearly $137,000 worth of toolboxes that will be distributed to students studying for a career in the collision repair industry, according to CREF.

Sears also donated $25,000 to the foundation to support its assistance of high school and college collision programs, instructors and students nationwide, and to help CREF connect graduates with employers.

“The foundation would like to thank Sears for their continued support of the education foundation’s work improving high school and college collision school programs, providing students with the training they need to succeed, and connecting those students with the array of career opportunities in our industry,” CREF Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode said. “Students who have graduated from schools supported by the foundation are better prepared to enter the industry as productive, efficient entry-level employees.”

Sears will be participating in all of the 2018 CREF career fair events to engage students with its vo-tech program.

“It’s been a privilege to partner with CREF this year, and Sears is committed in providing the best tools for our new and existing members in the mechanic field,” said Steve Orozco, project manager-Tools Division for Sears.

Industry members interested in joining the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s roster of supporters to assist high school and postsecondary collision school programs and students should contact Eckenrode at (847) 463-5245 or [email protected].

