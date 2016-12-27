Service King Collision Repair Centers and its Washington, D.C.-area teammates banded together to make the season bright for a single mother and her 15-month-old son by handing over the keys to a fully refurbished 2011 Nissan Versa at Service King’s Waldorf, Md., repair center.

The presentation was made to Jessica Elder and her son, born with Down syndrome and a heart condition, who together were identified by the Catherine Foundation. Prior to the donation, Elder did not have a vehicle and relied on her friends and family for transportation to regular doctor visits and work.

“We feel remarkably privileged and humbled by the opportunity to help Jessica and her beautiful son,” said Matt Robbins, Service King market vice president. “It’s our sincere hope this vehicle makes a positive impact in their lives, especially during the holiday season. When our teammates heard her story, they immediately jumped at the opportunity to make this special day happen.”

The presentation is part of Service King’s participation in the National Auto Body Recycled Rides initiative, which connects auto insurers, collision repair companies and parts vendors to donate and fully restore vehicles for individuals and organizations in need. This season’s Recycled Ride giveaway was made possible through the partnership of MetLife and several local parts vendors in the Waldorf, Md., area.

Service King has been heavily involved in the Recycled Rides program this year. In September, the company coordinated the largest giveaway in Recycled Rides history by a collision repair operator with nearly 40 vehicle donations in one weekend.