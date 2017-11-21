Service King’s Nashville Teammates Raise $25,000 for High Hopes Development Center

Service King, with the help of its Nashville teammates, recently presented a $25,000 check to High Hopes Development Center, a nonprofit organization serving children and families of Middle Tennessee.

The donation, made possible through the ongoing “Service King Cares” initiative and contributions toward Service King’s annual Nashville Charity Golf Tournament, was officially presented on Nov. 13.​

In the four-year history of the Service King Nashville Charity Golf Tournament, the organization has raised $75,000 for local nonprofit organizations.

“The entire Service King family is proud to partner with great organizations like High Hopes,” said Mike Abbott, Service King market vice president. “It’s our hope this small token of our deep appreciation for their work helps to further the mission of equipping children, youth and their families.”

Service King operates 19 locations in the Nashville area and more than 300 repair centers in 24 states nationwide.