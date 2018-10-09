Body Shop Business
Signature Collision Centers to Open 25th Location

Signature Collision Center has announced that it will soon reach its 25th location milestone following the Oct. 1 opening of the Asheville Signature Collision and next month’s opening of the Signature Collision Centers location in Charlotte, N.C.

Signature Collison Centers, headquartered in Annapolis, Md., operates two locations in Washington DC, eight locations in Maryland, three locations in Pennsylvania, two locations in North Carolina and 10 locations in Florida.

Started in 2004, Signature Collision Centers has grown organically, not by buying shops but by building them. The company said it is looking forward to the next 25 locations and will remain committed to taking good care of its employees, focusing on promoting from within and attracting top talent.

