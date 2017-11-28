Smart Performance Solutions 2018 Conference Set for Jan. 19 in Palm Springs

1Collision Network’s Smart Performance Solutions 2018 & Beyond Conference is scheduled for Jan. 19 at the Palm Springs Hilton Hotel in Palm Springs, Calif., immediately following the Jan. 18 Collision Industry Conference.

The conference will feature presentations highlighting “smart” performance solutions, including OE certification strategies, the diagnostic and analytic profit center, advanced material construction, claims technology and the connected car, insurer relationships and business leadership principles as the industry evolves.

Presenting organizations will include 3M, Assured Performance, asTech, ALLDATA and CCC.

The conference will include a panel discussion with insurers and OEMs, moderated by Automotive Service Association President Dan Risley, and a presentation by leadership and performance coach David Luehr.

The three-day event schedule offers collision repair professionals ample time for business networking opportunities, including a reception with leading collision professionals.

“The event is open to progressive collision repair center owners and managers seeking competitive marketplace solutions,” 1Collision Network said in a news release.

In addition to the conference dates, 1Collision Network will be holding its annual business meeting on Jan. 20 at the Hilton Palm Springs Hotel.

Online registration is available at smartperformancesolutions.com.