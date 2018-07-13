Snap-on Reminds Techs About Pre- and Post-Scanning

Snap-on reminds automotive repair technicians it’s good practice to perform a pre-scan before vehicle work is done to spot any hidden issues and make the customer aware of problems. The pre-scan code identification helps speed the diagnosis and repair, and when followed by a post-scan after work is finished, confirms all were completed properly. It gives the shop something to hand to their customer, showing them the issues found on the vehicle when it first arrived and how those have been resolved now, aiding customer satisfaction.

Snap-on offers pre- and post-scan reports for technicians who own Snap-on diagnostic scanner platforms, including ZEUS, Apollo D8, VERUS, MODIS, SOLUS and ETHOS families. Reports can be printed or emailed to customers as well as used to fulfill mandates by the manufacturers and many insurance companies for pre- and post-collision work.

“Sometimes vehicle troubles can be a mystery,” said Helen Cox, senior marketing manager for Snap-on Diagnostics. “Not all systems turn on a light or put a message on a vehicle’s diagnostic information center, but the good news is Snap-on scanners know the secret to finding them. Code scans and resulting reports are powerful features of our diagnostic platforms. Combined, they serve as a valuable tool before, during and after the repair. Technicians can be assured they have the coverage and the functionality in their tool to service the vehicle, finish the job and create customer confidence in their service.”

To learn more information about how to perform pre- and post-scans, plus produce reports with your Snap-on diagnostic tool, visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com or talk to a Snap-on franchisee or other Snap-on sales representative.