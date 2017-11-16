Spectra Premium Awarded First CAPA Certification for Radiators

Spectra Premium announced it has been awarded with the first CAPA product certification on radiators.

CAPA is an independent national third-party certification organization for automotive crash parts, and its CAPA 601 Radiator Standard evaluates fit, retaining features and heat transfer performance. This first-to-market seal of quality provides a clear differentiator against underperforming radiators in the aftermarket.

This certification provides a clear advantage for automotive collision replacement products since insurance adjusters strongly encourage CAPA certified parts for collision repairs. These radiators are engineered and manufactured at the CAPA-certified Spectra Premium Canadian Laval Facility – the only production plant with this certification – using only the highest grade materials to ensure fit, form, and function.

Visit www.spectrapremium.com/capa for more information about Spectra Premium radiators.