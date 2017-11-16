Body Shop Business
Spectra Premium Awarded First CAPA Certification for Radiators

Spectra Premium announced it has been awarded with the first CAPA product certification on radiators.

CAPA is an independent national third-party certification organization for automotive crash parts, and its CAPA 601 Radiator Standard evaluates fit, retaining features and heat transfer performance. This first-to-market seal of quality provides a clear differentiator against underperforming radiators in the aftermarket.

This certification provides a clear advantage for automotive collision replacement products since insurance adjusters strongly encourage CAPA certified parts for collision repairs. These radiators are engineered and manufactured at the CAPA-certified Spectra Premium Canadian Laval Facility – the only production plant with this certification – using only the highest grade materials to ensure fit, form, and function.

Visit www.spectrapremium.com/capa for more information about Spectra Premium radiators.

