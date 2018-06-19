Spectra Scores Two NASCAR Podium Finishes

The Spectra Premium high-performance radiator scored its second podium finish in two races in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series at the Jukasa Motor Speedway. Alex Tagliani drove his No. 18 Epipen/Rona/St. Hubert/Spectra Premium Chevrolet Camaro to third place during the 200-lap oval event last Saturday.

“Following LP Dumoulin’s Mosport victory, it’s great to see our high-performance radiator on the podium again,” said Jason Best, senior vice-president, aftermarket, Spectra Premium Industries. “These results represent a good start for our radiator and make us optimistic for the rest of the season. Congratulations to Alex Tagliani and the 22 Racing team for this podium result.”

Spectra Premium announced last May that it will continue to sponsor Tagliani for the next two NASCAR Pinty’s Series seasons, having first partnered in 2017. The company also supports the NASCAR Pinty’s Series with the new Spectra Premium Best Overtaker Award that rewards the driver with the most position gained during a race.