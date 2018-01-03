Tallahassee Family to Receive Car Donation from Universal Collision, National Auto Body Council

Universal Collision Center in Tallahassee, Fla., is partnering with MetLife Insurance, Brehon Family Services and the National Auto Body Council to give a Tallahassee family a much-needed lift.

The Recycled Rides presentation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 4 at Universal Collision Center in Tallahassee.

The family, who was nominated by the nonprofit Brehon Family Services, will receive a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Universal Collision Center brought the Recycled Rides program to Tallahassee and partnered with Brehon Family Services to select a family in need. Universal Collision obtained the vehicle from MetLife Insurance.

As part of the Recycled Rides effort, Universal Collision technicians voluntarily repaired the vehicle for donation.

“It’s been a tremendous honor supporting a deserving local family,” said Sheryl Driggers, co-owner of Universal Collision.

Recycled Rides is a unique community action initiative through which members of the National Auto Body Council, insurance companies and collision repairers unite with local nonprofit organizations to provide deserving individuals and families with the gift of a fully restored vehicle. In its celebrated history, the National Auto Body Council has donated more than 1,000 vehicles since the program’s inception in 2007.