Time-Saving Transportation Available to All SEMA Show Attendees

Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

SEMA Showgoers have several time-saving and efficient options for getting to the SEMA Show each day. While construction at the Las Vegas Convention Center has resulted in limited parking, alternative options such as the Las Vegas Monorail, hotel shuttles, taxis and Uber/Lyft are all readily available and easy to use.

“We highly recommend showgoers plan ahead and not drive to the Convention Center,” said Peter MacGillivray, vice president of events and business development for SEMA. “There are many great alternatives that are affordable and easy to use, and will make the SEMA Show experience much more enjoyable.”

The following transportation options are available to all SEMA Showgoers:

Monorail: With seven stations covering nearly four miles, including a stop directly in front of the Convention Center and another stop by the Westgate Hotel, where many SEMA Show activities take place, the monorail is a great option for getting to the SEMA Show each day. Trains arrive every four to eight minutes and will begin operation at 6 a.m. on SEMA Show days (Tuesday-Friday, Oct. 30-Nov. 2). Showgoers can save money and purchase discounted multiday Monorail passes at tickets.lvmonorail.com/sema2018.

Hotel Shuttle: Free shuttle service is provided throughout the week to/from the SEMA Show and 35 hotel partners. The shuttles operate from the hotels to the Las Vegas Convention Center 7 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday-Friday the week of the show, with return service from 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on Friday. A complete list of hotels, pickup locations and route details are available at semashow.com.

Taxi/Uber/Lyft: The SEMA Show has designated transportation hubs to make drop-off and pickups at the convention center via taxi, Uber or Lyft easy and efficient. The two designated drop-off and pickup areas are on the east side of the Performance Pavilion and in the Blue Lot on the east end of the Grand Lobby, adjacent to the Central Hall. The transportation hubs are designed so that vehicles can quickly and safely drive through.

SEMA members who are registered as buyers (retailers/WDs/jobbers) qualify to utilize the express taxi lines from the Convention Center on Tuesday-Thursday 2 p.m.-5 p.m. and Friday 2 p.m.-4 p.m. To access the express taxi lines, members simply need their Member Buyer Reward cards and lanyards that were mailed in advance or picked up from the Members Lounge at the show.

Those who drive to the Convention Center will see that the Gold Lot, where parking had previously been available, is currently undergoing construction and they will be directed to a remote lot. For more information, visit www.semashow.com.