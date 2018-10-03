WIN Kicks Off 2019 #ALLIN4WIN Membership Drive

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced the kickoff of its annual #ALLIN4WIN Membership Drive.

The drive runs through Dec. 31 and offers special membership pricing of $105 for the remainder of 2018 and all of 2019. Additionally, anyone who joins or rejoins WIN during the drive will be entered into a grand-prize drawing for a free 2019 WIN Education Conference registration fee. WIN membership is open to everyone in every segment of the North American collision repair industry.

“Our 2019 #ALLIN4WIN Membership Drive is about promoting the benefits of WIN membership and providing networking and connection opportunities,” said April Lausch, co-chair of WIN’s membership committee. “I encourage you to become a WIN member. WIN’s mission is to engage women in our industry through education, networking and sharing of resources.”

A major focus of the membership drive will be the #ALLIN4WIN 24-hour membership challenge on Wednesday, October 10. The challenge will kick off following a 2 p.m. EST webinar titled, “Developing a WINner’s Mindset – Pun Intended!” presented by David Luehr, owner of Elite Body Shop Solutions. The webinar will provide the foundational elements of the mindset for success in the industry.

“Right now is the greatest time in history to be in the collision repair business, but only for those with the right mindset,” said Luehr.

“Dave [Luehr] delivered this presentation at NACE 2018, and we are thrilled to have him present to our membership,” said Michelle Sullivan, WIN chair.

The educational webinar is open to all participants in the collision industry at no charge. Registration is now open for the webinar using the following link: https://events.genndi.com/channel/WINWebinarOct2018. To become a WIN member at the membership drive rate, visit www.womensindustrynetwork.com.