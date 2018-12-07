WIN Reveals Theme of Annual Educational Conference and Awards Celebration

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that “Navigating Tomorrow Together” has been selected as the theme for the 2019 WIN Educational Conference to be held May 6-8, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

“We are seeing rapid and frequent changes daily in the collision repair industry that have an impact on how we work,” said Yolanda Sandor, who is once again serving as co-chair of the Educational Conference Committee. “’Navigating Tomorrow Together’ speaks to the importance of collaboration and encouragement among those in our industry to take on these new challenges.”

The Westin Beach Resort has been selected as the host property for the event. In addition to Florida sunshine, the property offers over 36,000 square feet of meeting space suited to accommodate WIN’s growing conference attendee numbers.

Program specifics will be published as they become available. Attendees can anticipate a packed agenda including professional development programming, the Most Influential Women and scholarship awards, and the Annual Scholarship Walk fundraiser. Conference registration will open in early 2019.

For more information, visit www.womensindustrynetwork.com.