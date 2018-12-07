Body Shop Business
News/WIN
ago

WIN Reveals Theme of Annual Educational Conference and Awards Celebration

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Podium Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

WIN Reveals Theme of Annual Educational Conference and Awards Celebration

AAA: National Gas Price Average Dropping Toward Lowest of the Year

CARSTAR Metcalf Donates Car to Local Needy Mother

Collision Industry Foundation Seeks Industry Support for Camp Fire Victim Christmas Dinner

Caliber Collision and Abra Auto Body Repair Announce Merger

Pennsylvania Auto Body Shop Suffers Total Loss After Fire

ColorBond Announces 2018 CLeo Award Winner

California Highway Patrol Maneuvers to Stop Speeding Tesla with Sleeping Driver

Original One Parts Adds Rear Suspension Axle Beams

Women's Industry Network

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that “Navigating Tomorrow Together” has been selected as the theme for the 2019 WIN Educational Conference to be held May 6-8, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

“We are seeing rapid and frequent changes daily in the collision repair industry that have an impact on how we work,” said Yolanda Sandor, who is once again serving as co-chair of the Educational Conference Committee. “’Navigating Tomorrow Together’ speaks to the importance of collaboration and encouragement among those in our industry to take on these new challenges.”

The Westin Beach Resort has been selected as the host property for the event. In addition to Florida sunshine, the property offers over 36,000 square feet of meeting space suited to accommodate WIN’s growing conference attendee numbers.

Program specifics will be published as they become available. Attendees can anticipate a packed agenda including professional development programming, the Most Influential Women and scholarship awards, and the Annual Scholarship Walk fundraiser. Conference registration will open in early 2019.

For more information, visit www.womensindustrynetwork.com.

Show Full Article