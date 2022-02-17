1Collision Appoints Stacey Phillips Director of Marketing

Click Here to Read More

Stacey Phillips is an award-winning writer and editor who provides a wide range of content and digital marketing for companies in the automotive and technology industries.

Phillips will work closely with the 1Collision team to guide and support the company’s marketing strategy. She will also support the continued growth and development of 1Collision’s expansion of independent single- and multiple-location collision repair centers throughout the U.S.

“I’m excited to help 1Collision and its network shops with marketing and communications,” said Phillips. “I’m impressed with the type of assistance 1Collision provides to its affiliated collision repair centers and will help support that in my new role so shops can continue to be successful and provide excellent customer service.”