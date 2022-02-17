 1Collision Appoints Stacey Phillips Director of Marketing
Consolidators

1Collision Appoints Stacey Phillips Director of Marketing

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

1Collision announced that it has hired Stacey Phillips as director of marketing effective immediately.

Stacey Phillips is an award-winning writer and editor who provides a wide range of content and digital marketing for companies in the automotive and technology industries.

Phillips will work closely with the 1Collision team to guide and support the company’s marketing strategy. She will also support the continued growth and development of 1Collision’s expansion of independent single- and multiple-location collision repair centers throughout the U.S.

“I’m excited to help 1Collision and its network shops with marketing and communications,” said Phillips. “I’m impressed with the type of assistance 1Collision provides to its affiliated collision repair centers and will help support that in my new role so shops can continue to be successful and provide excellent customer service.”

Phillips is an award-winning writer and editor who provides a wide range of content and digital marketing for companies in the automotive and technology industries. In addition to reporting for national and international magazines, she has co-authored two books, including “The Secrets of America’s Greatest Body Shops.” Phillips graduated magna cum laude from the University of Southern California with a double major in journalism and political science. She also earned an honors thesis in environmental politics.

“We welcome Stacey to the team and look forward to working with her to help support our affiliated locations,” said Jim Keller, president and COO of 1Collision.

