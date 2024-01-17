1Collision Rebrands to CSN Collision

1Collision recently announced its rebranding as CSN Collision, signifying a strategic evolution in the company’s journey. The rebranding positions CSN Collision to tap into its parent company’s global resources and expertise, strengthening its role as a prominent player in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

CSN Collision had a record year of growth in 2023, affiliating with multiple new locations in the U.S. Notable additions in December 2023 include Collision Tech Inc. in El Cajon, Calif.; Westgate Collision Center in Peoria, Ariz.; California Collision Factory in San Diego, Calif.; and Car Center – Alpine in Grand Rapids, Mich.

On Jan. 1, 2024, DCR Systems was added. DCR Systems’ locations include Metro Accident Repair Center in Brooklyn Park, Ohio; Willoughby Accident Repair Center in Willoughby, Ohio; The Accident Repair Center in Jamestown, N.Y.; DCR Systems Mentor in Mentor, Ohio; Mike Johnsons Collision Center in Hickory, N.C.; The Collision Center in Rockland, Mass.; and Lindsay Autobody in Columbus, Ohio. The addition of this MSO has launched CSN Collision down a similar growth path to start the new year.

This expansion underscores CSN Collision’s commitment to building and offering its network unparalleled collision repair management support services across the U.S.

“Our team is thrilled with our growth in 2023,” said John Hollingsworth, director of U.S. business development. “We brought on solid, proven operators who put their best foot forward with the repair process. I believe 2024 will continue this growth trend, and our ability to support these operators will expand as well.”

Founded in 2002, CSN Collision was created to help independent body shops improve their operations through performance reviews, ongoing training, and marketing support. Today, CSN Collision is one of North America’s most advanced networks of independent collision repair shops and has a growing European presence. The CSN network comprises 377 global locations.

For more information on CSN Collision, visit csncollision.com.