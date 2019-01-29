3M Hire Our Heroes Program to Continue in 2019

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division, along with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), is once again offering the 3M Hire Our Heroes scholarship and tool grant awards program for 2019 to help more military members and their families pursue careers in the collision repair industry.

This is the seventh year that 3M has partnered with CREF in support of the collision repair industry and America’s veterans. Since 2013, the 3M Hire Our Heroes program has generated more than $1.2 million to be used toward scholarships and tool grants for military veterans and their family members. More than 330 military veterans and their families have received scholarships and grants.

“Supporting both our industry and our military veterans remains a high priority for us,” said Dale Ross, U.S. marketing operations manager for 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division. “This is our way of showing our gratitude for their service, while helping our industry by preparing what will be great future employees.”

This year, each winning veteran student will have the opportunity to select $1,500 worth of tools as part of the award. Students graduating this year will have the opportunity to select an additional $3,000 in tools when they graduate and get hired into the collision industry. There also are additional $2,000 scholarships for select veterans. The 3M Hire Our Heroes grants are available for qualifying returning veterans and family members. For additional information, visit www.CollisionEducationFoundation.org. To apply, click here.

One of the 2018 3M Hire Our Heroes winners, Rebekka Rollison, served in the U.S. Navy and attended Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, N.C. The help and support the provided grant made a tremendous difference in her ability to be ready to start work in the collision industry.

“Now that I actually have a job in the collision industry, being equipped for the task can set you above others competing for jobs,” said Rollison. “Having the appropriate tools when you start out helped improve my production time, which is huge, and achieve the best professional outcome.”

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division, along with CREF, put its effort to provide collision repair education opportunities for military members into high gear this year by hosting the 3M Hire Our Heroes 500 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This 2018 program added another $150,000 to the 3M Hire Our Heroes program. All donations for the 3M Hire Our Heroes 500 went to the 3M Hire Our Heroes scholarship fund.

CREF is looking to help connect these students with industry businesses that would be interested in meeting and potentially hiring them. Businesses interested in hiring one of the winning students can send their business information including location to CREF at [email protected] and the organization will help introduce both parties for potential employment opportunities.

The ultimate goal of the 3M Hire Our Heroes campaign is to support the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in raising awareness for hiring America’s heroes and help drive employment in the collision repair industry for these deserving veterans and their families.

For more information on the 3M Hire Our Heroes campaign, contact Dale Ross at [email protected] or visit www.3mcollision.com/hire.