AAA, Consumer Reports, J.D. Power and National Safety Council Unite to Adopt Common Naming for ADAS

AAA, Consumer Reports, J.D. Power and the National Safety Council have come together to adopt standardized naming for advanced driver-assistance technology (ADAS) in an effort to reduce confusion.

To help educate consumers on the benefits, limitations and proper use of these technologies, the four organizations are calling on all safety organizations, automakers and journalists covering the automotive industry to join them in adopting these terms.

Automotive technology continues to evolve quickly, with 93% of new vehicles offering at least one ADAS feature. Earlier this year, AAA research found that consumers are faced with as many as 20 names for a single ADAS feature, varying by vehicle manufacturer. This can cause confusion, according to AAA. And while the technology has the potential to improve safety and save lives, the terminology often seems to prioritize marketing over clarity, states AAA.

As a result, AAA, Consumer Reports, J.D. Power and the National Safety Council have agreed on standardized naming that is simple, specific and based on system functionality. It is believed that, by adopting common terminology across systems, consumers will have a better understanding that this technology is intended to assist and not replace an engaged driver. These terms are not meant to replace automotive manufacturers’ proprietary system or package names; rather, they are meant to achieve clearer and consistent information on window stickers, owner’s manuals and other marketing materials on generic system components.

At this time, five categories have been created to group technology by type. The naming list will be continually refined as these organizations work with stakeholders and policymakers and as new systems come to market. For details on the full list, click here.