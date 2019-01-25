AAA Recommends Common Naming for ADAS Technology

AAA has released the results of new research it did on the naming systems for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Some advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) have been available for nearly 30 years. However, they have only become more commonplace in the last several years, like automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assistance, according to AAA. Since these features now come standard on many new vehicles, it is becoming increasingly important for consumers to have a solid understanding of their functionality. However, AAA said that with the current variety of marketing names and lack of consensus by industry regulatory groups, it has been difficult for consumers to discern what features a vehicle has and how they actually work.

AAA set out to understand the growing prevalence of ADAS technology in new vehicles as well as examine the terminology currently used by regulatory organizations and manufacturers. Previous AAA research found that 40 percent of Americans expect partially automated driving systems with names like Autopilot, ProPILOT or Pilot Assist, to have the ability to drive the car by itself. This research highlights the need for standardization of terms and definitions for ADAS features.

Key Findings

Cost/Prevalence of ADAS Technology

AAA examined 2018 model year vehicles to identify the percentage of ADAS technology that comes standard and found the following three features are the most prevalent:

o Automatic emergency braking – 30.6%

o Lane keeping assistance – 13.9%

o Adaptive cruise control – 11.8%

Multiple ADAS features are often sold as part of an optional technology bundle. On average, the cost of an ADAS bundle is approximately $1,950.

At least one ADAS feature is available in 92.7 percent of new vehicle models available in the United States as of May 2018.

Terminology Review

AAA’s Automotive Engineering team examined 34 vehicle brands sold in the United States to identify the number of unique names manufacturers use to market ADAS. AAA found the following regarding the number of terms used to describe a single ADAS feature:

ADAS FEATURE NUMBER OF UNIQUE NAMES Automatic Emergency Braking 40 Adaptive Cruise Control 20 Surround View Camera 20 Lane Keeping Assistance 19 Blind Spot Warning 19 Automatic High Beams 18 Rear Cross Traffic Warning 15 Driver Monitoring 13 Semi-Automated Parking Assist 12 Forward Collision Warning 8 Night Vision and Pedestrian Detection 5

AAA Proposed Terminology for ADAS

AAA is proposing terminology that is intended to be simple, specific and based on system functionality: