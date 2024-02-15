 AAA Study Shows Automatic Emergency Braking is not Foolproof

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

AAA Study Shows Automatic Emergency Braking Not Foolproof

Based on the study, drivers should not solely rely on advanced driving systems such as AEB to prevent collisions.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

AAA has announced the results of its recent research project on automatic emergency braking (AEB), concluding that the system in today’s modern vehicles is not 100% foolproof.

Related Articles
AAA crash test - Lexus backing up and colliding with a test vehicle

The research examined various simulated collisions across four popular 2023 model-year vehicles equipped with reverse AEB with rear cross traffic mitigation. AAA engineers wanted to know how reverse AEB systems perform when 1) backing out of a parking space into the path of an oncoming vehicle with an adjacent parked vehicle blocking the view, and 2) while encountering a stationary child pedestrian behind the vehicle.

The results of the research were as follows:

  1. Reverse AEB systems automatically applied brakes in 65% of test runs and prevented a collision in 2.5% of test runs in the context of backing-up scenarios involving a subject vehicle crossing behind the test vehicle
  2. With the stationary child target behind the test vehicle, reverse AEB automatically applied brakes in 75% of test runs and prevented a collision in 50% of test runs

“Drivers should not solely rely on these advanced driving systems to prevent collisions, but instead use them to enhance their awareness of their surroundings and support safe driving,” said Greg Brannon, director of automotive engineering for AAA. “Above all, vehicle testing requirements for these systems should be updated to be consistent, taking into consideration unusual objects and more realistic scenarios with the goal of achieving the greatest safety benefit to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.”

AEB systems have been shown to significantly reduce rear-end collisions. Reverse AEB with rear cross traffic mitigation systems are designed to mitigate or prevent collisions with other vehicles, with some reverse AEB systems detecting rear cross-traffic and automatically applying brakes in response to other cars, pedestrians, cyclists or stationary objects.

You May Also Like

News

Evercoat Partners with ASE to Support Collision Repair Education

The partnership will allow Evercoat to provide educational opportunities and resources for instructors, students and active technicians pursuing careers in collision repair.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Evercoat announced it has partnered with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) to provide educational opportunities and resources for instructors, students and active technicians pursuing careers in collision repair.

Evercoat is committed to nurturing the next generation of collision repair professionals by equipping students with the tools and product knowledge necessary for their career ahead.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Electude Partners with Advanced Vehicle Technology Group

AVTG will work hard with Electude to make sure educators feel ready to teach EV and hybrid vehicle courses.

By Jason Stahl
CSN Collision Hires Kristle Bollans as National Director of U.S. Insurance Sales

Prior to joining CSN, Bollans worked at the Hertz Corporation as a senior director.

By Jason Stahl
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Michigan Veteran

The NABC, Citizens Insurance and CARSTAR Ellis Brothers Collision recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Michigan veteran.

By Jason Stahl
Auto Care Connect Announces First Keynote Speaker for 2024 Event

Trend Hunter Chief Content Officer Armida Ascano specializes in trend forecasting and will discuss internet culture and consumer behavior in the digital age.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Empire Auto Parts Announces Creation of Collision Scholarship Fund

The scholarship fund has been created as part of Empire’s celebration of Black History Month and will be administered by the TechForce Foundation.

By Jason Stahl
ASE Education Foundation Names New Assistant VP

Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation, announced that Virginia Oden has been named assistant vice president of the foundation.

By Jason Stahl
HD Repair Forum Advisory Board Welcomes New Members in 2024

The board leads the focus and direction of the HD Repair Forum’s annual conference.

By Jason Stahl
Ben’s Auto Body: Established in 1932

Ben Berounsky opened Ben’s Auto Body in Portsmouth, N.H., 1932 because the only guy in town repairing cars was the local blacksmith.

By Jason Stahl