AAA Study Shows Automatic Emergency Braking is not Foolproof

AAA has announced the results of its recent research project on automatic emergency braking (AEB), concluding that the system in today’s modern vehicles is not 100% foolproof.

The research examined various simulated collisions across four popular 2023 model-year vehicles equipped with reverse AEB with rear cross traffic mitigation. AAA engineers wanted to know how reverse AEB systems perform when 1) backing out of a parking space into the path of an oncoming vehicle with an adjacent parked vehicle blocking the view, and 2) while encountering a stationary child pedestrian behind the vehicle.

The results of the research were as follows:

Reverse AEB systems automatically applied brakes in 65% of test runs and prevented a collision in 2.5% of test runs in the context of backing-up scenarios involving a subject vehicle crossing behind the test vehicle With the stationary child target behind the test vehicle, reverse AEB automatically applied brakes in 75% of test runs and prevented a collision in 50% of test runs

“Drivers should not solely rely on these advanced driving systems to prevent collisions, but instead use them to enhance their awareness of their surroundings and support safe driving,” said Greg Brannon, director of automotive engineering for AAA. “Above all, vehicle testing requirements for these systems should be updated to be consistent, taking into consideration unusual objects and more realistic scenarios with the goal of achieving the greatest safety benefit to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.”

AEB systems have been shown to significantly reduce rear-end collisions. Reverse AEB with rear cross traffic mitigation systems are designed to mitigate or prevent collisions with other vehicles, with some reverse AEB systems detecting rear cross-traffic and automatically applying brakes in response to other cars, pedestrians, cyclists or stationary objects.