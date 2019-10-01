The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) held another successful golf outing on Sept. 16, bringing close to 100 members of the automotive community together at the Colonia Country Club.

The 15th Annual AASP/NJ Lou Scoras Golf Outing once again paid tribute to the memory of the former board member for whom the event is named. Funds raised from the event go towards a scholarship in Scoras’ name designed to encourage young people to pursue a career in the collision repair field.

Attendees enjoyed a full day of golf, which was preceded by a luncheon and followed by a cocktail hour and dinner ceremony where awards and prizes were presented.

“Lou exemplified what the auto body industry is,” said Tom Elder, treasurer of the AASP/NJ. “He did a great job of bringing this group together. We won’t forget his name, and we won’t forget what he did for this industry.”

AASP/NJ board members and attendees also joined in a special champagne toast in recognition of New Jersey auto legend Lee Vetland, who passed away this past January. A past association president and shop owner, Vetland was also co-owner of the Colonia Country Club, where the golf event has been held for the past several years.

“Lee, wherever you are in this world and wherever you are looking down, every one of us loves you dearly,” said Elder. “One day, we’ll meet you again.”

Congratulations to this year’s winners:

First place: Rod Cameron, John Carter, Darryl Hoffman and Mike Padula

Second place: Joe Amato, Sr., Joe Amato, Jr., John Tiene and Ed Wiggins

Third place: Garth Smalley, Glenn Smalley, Mike Wagner and Wayne Wagner

Longest drive: Mitch Portnoi

Closest to the pin: Colin Pastorella

AASP/NJ would to thank the generous sponsors and supporters of this year’s golf outing:

Platinum sponsors: The Amato Agency, All American Auto Salvage

Prize sponsors: Cosmo's Recycled Auto Parts/Fenix Parts, Axalta Coating Systems, The Amato Agency, Maxon Hyundai-Mazda-Buick-GMC, Nucar Connection, Auto Body Distributing, Albert Kemperle and Utica National Insurance Company.

For more information on AASP/NJ and to learn about upcoming events, visit http://aaspnj.org.