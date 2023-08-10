ABRA Auto Body Voted Top Workplace in Minnesota

The StarTribune recently announced its 2023 National Standard Setters for top workplaces in the state of Minnesota, and Abra Auto Body was included in the list.

Minnesota employees were surveyed using Energage, an employment engagement platform, and results were published at the end of summer. The honored locations include Abra Cloquet, Abra Duluth, Abra Elk River, Abra Princeton and Abra St. Cloud/Waite Park, where Danyell Wendland serves as operations director.

“I am so proud that my employees feel appreciated at work and are excited to show up each day and bring their best self,” said Wendland. “Creating an encouraging, positive culture is incredibly important to me, and I can rest easy knowing this resonates with my team.”

Abra Auto Body is deeply grateful for the employees who provided their honest reviews and experiences.

“Success isn’t all about car count and repair ratio,” said Wayne Kelly, vice president of operations and development for Abra. “It’s integral to the success of your business to find the right talent, keep them happy, and the success will follow. I look forward to watching Danyell continue to find success in this region with the determined and capable team she has in place.”

For more information on Abra, visit abraauto.com.