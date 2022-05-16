 Classic Collision Acquires Five ABRA Locations in Tennessee
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Classic Collision Acquires Five ABRA Locations in Tennessee

on

CARSTAR Island Automotive and Collision Opens in Deer Park, N.Y.

on

CARSTAR Announces Opening of Auto World Collision San Jose

on

Crash Champions Donates Recycled Rides in Multiple States
Advertisement
PPG OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

Vehicle Wheel Alignment and Calibration

Does wheel alignment factor into ADAS and autonomous features?

Keeping Up with Vehicle Technology

Why it's important to keep with vehicle technology and training.

MORE POST

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

Trending Now

AirPro Diagnostics: PPG OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

News: New Study Reveals Which Cars Americans Crash the Most

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires Five ABRA Locations in Tennessee

AirPro Diagnostics: Vehicle Wheel Alignment and Calibration

Current Issues

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Classic Collision Acquires Five ABRA Locations in Tennessee

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Classic Collision, LLC has announced the acquisition of five ABRA Auto Body repair facilities in Chattanooga, Cleveland and Hixson, Tenn.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With over three decades of auto body repair experience, the ABRA team is committed to taking care of their customers’ auto repairs through quality workmanship, superior service and dedication to detail in everything they do.

“We are grateful to have made deep connections and delivered exceptional repair experiences in our community, and we look forward to carrying this on with Classic,“ said Keith Clingan, owner.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “As we establish our presence in yet another new market, we welcome the ABRA team to the Classic Collision family. This acquisition is key for our growing national footprint, and we are confident these centers have the expertise, culture, management discipline and necessary investments for continued success as the industry and operating climate evolve. The Classic team is excited to become a major player in the Chattanooga, Tenn., market.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.net/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Service King Seeks to Hire Hundreds of Teammates Systemwide

Consolidators: Crash Champions Boosts Florida Presence with Two Acquisitions

Consolidators: Wren’s Collision Group Acquires Collision 124

Consolidators: Driven Brands Acquires All Star Glass

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business