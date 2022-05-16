Classic Collision Acquires Five ABRA Locations in Tennessee

Click Here to Read More

With over three decades of auto body repair experience, the ABRA team is committed to taking care of their customers’ auto repairs through quality workmanship, superior service and dedication to detail in everything they do.

“We are grateful to have made deep connections and delivered exceptional repair experiences in our community, and we look forward to carrying this on with Classic,“ said Keith Clingan, owner.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “As we establish our presence in yet another new market, we welcome the ABRA team to the Classic Collision family. This acquisition is key for our growing national footprint, and we are confident these centers have the expertise, culture, management discipline and necessary investments for continued success as the industry and operating climate evolve. The Classic team is excited to become a major player in the Chattanooga, Tenn., market.”



Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.net/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.