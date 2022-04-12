ABRA Celebrates Network at 2022 Summit - BodyShop Business

Management: Auto Body Repair: The Cost of Doing Business
Consolidators
ABRA Celebrates Network at 2022 Summit
ABRA Auto Body Repair of America recently marked outstanding 2021 performance at its annual summit in Phoenix, Ariz., following a two-year hiatus.
After a record year of operational performance in 2021, the ABRA network recognized its franchise family, commemorating all that they have achieved through the past two years, including closing out 2021 with length of rental, net promoter score and return to shop metrics better than industry average.
“Our unified American network has become a powerful force in delivering the industry’s highest quality collision repairs, excellent customer service and the consistent performance that will drive our growth for the future,” said Sabrina Thring, U.S. chief operating officer, Driven Brands Collision. “By streamlining our operations, adopting industry best practices and fully leveraging the scale of Driven Brands, we have provided our ABRA franchise family enhanced resources to better support them through this ever-changing industry.”
The ABRA Summit was a time of celebration for its highest performing facilities as it took the time to recognize the performance and leadership of the top 10% and 25% within the ABRA network. The below centers represent ABRA’s elite facilities, the President’s Club:
Top 10%
- ABRA Aberdeen
- ABRA Sparta
- ABRA Watertown
- ABRA Marshall
- ABRA Chanhassen
- ABRA Faribault
Top 25%
- ABRA Aberdeen
- ABRA Sparta
- ABRA Watertown
- ABRA Marshall
- ABRA Chanhassen
- ABRA Faribault
- ABRA Omaha
- ABRA Muscatine
- ABRA Sioux Falls – North
- ABRA Clarksville
- ABRA Yankton
- ABRA Mitchell
- ABRA Durango
- ABRA Fergus Falls
- ABRA Brookings
- ABRA Princeton
Throughout the three days, attendees also experienced educational updates from varying departments, a keynote address from Mike Anderson of Collision Advice, open franchisee discussion, breakout sessions to do a deep dive into key programs, a golf tournament and fundraising opportunities — with proceeds going to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
“We learned a great deal from one another, enjoyed the beautiful weather on the golf course and raised over $5,000 for an important cause,” said Thring. “It meant the world to us to have this time with our ABRA franchise family in Phoenix. We have an immense amount of opportunity ahead and are well-positioned to surpass our 2022 goals.”