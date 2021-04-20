AirPro Diagnostics Enters Licensing Agreement with Auto Techcelerators

AirPro Diagnostics and Auto Techcelerators, LLC announced that they have completed an exclusive technology licensing agreement allowing AirPro Diagnostics to integrate Auto Techcelerators’ ADAS, Calibration and Test Drive CoPilot technologies into its diagnostic and calibration services platform.

“After meeting with AirPro’s management team and seeing first-hand their existing and future diagnostic and calibration solutions, I was thoroughly impressed,” said Frank Terlep, co-founder and CEO of Auto Techcelerators. “I felt integrating our ADAS, Calibration and Test Drive CoPilot technologies with AirPro’s solutions would help AirPro Diagnostics create the industry’s most complete and advanced end-to-end ADAS diagnostic, calibration, documentation and validation solution.”

Added AirPro Diagnostics Executive Vice President Eric Newell, “Imagine everything from ADAS systems identification, calibration requirements, full OEM diagnostics and calibrations all in one workflow. This further gives AirPro Diagnostics customers documentation, invoicing and detailed post-repair/calibration validation via an ADAS Dynamic Systems Verification, all housed in a single service and platform. Shops have requested an all-in-one platform, and AirPro is delivering.”