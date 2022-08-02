 AirPro Diagnostics to Integrate with CCC Diagnostics
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

AirPro Diagnostics to Integrate with CCC Diagnostics

on

ABRA Rapid City Hosts Open House Event

on

CARSTAR Announces New Owner at Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision

on

CARSTAR Car Crafters Opens in Blue Ridge, Ga.
Advertisement
Clearing Up the Confusion: Scanning vs. Calibration

Why Are Repairers So Confused About Scanning & Calibration?

The information is out there, so why are collision repairers so perplexed about scanning and recalibration?

Troubleshooting Vehicle Calibration Failures, Part 4

The environment in your shop could be the reason a calibration failed.

MORE POST

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

Trending Now

Consolidators: ABRA Rapid City Hosts Open House Event

Consolidators: CARSTAR Announces New Owner at Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision

Consolidators: CARSTAR Car Crafters Opens in Blue Ridge, Ga.

Products: ANEST IWATA Launches New Spray Guns Kits

Current Issues

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

AirPro Diagnostics to Integrate with CCC Diagnostics

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC) has announced that AirPro Diagnostics will become the newest member of the CCC Diagnostics network. Through an integration with AirPro, collision repair users of CCC Diagnostics will soon be able to capture and document AirPro scan and calibration information in their CCC ONE workfiles. The streamlined service with AirPro is expected to be available via CCC ONE in September.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“CCC and AirPro share a commitment to making diagnostic information available to repairers as easily and seamlessly as possible,” said Eric Newell, executive vice president of AirPro Diagnostics. “As vehicles get more complex by make, proper diagnostic scans and ADAS safety system calibrations are essential steps in the repair process. This connection with CCC will make the scan and calibration reports more accessible to shops, providing the critical information that is needed for a complete and safe repair.”

The integration does not require a physical connection between the AirPro device and CCC ONE. Information is uploaded automatically, and the scan report is automatically attached to the vehicle’s CCC ONE workfile. Activation is simple. Repair facilities using CCC Diagnostics select their preferred diagnostic provider(s) from those available through CCC’s network and providers send scan data directly to the CCC ONE workfile. For repair facilities using CCC Repair Workflow, CCC Diagnostics will digitally capture invoices from scanning and calibration requests.

Advertisement

“The proliferation of advanced technology in today’s vehicles has increased repair complexity and the need for scanning, diagnostics and calibrations in the repair process,” said Mark Fincher, vice president, automotive services group, CCC. “It’s important for our clients that we continue to add providers to our network so they have options when it comes to scanning and calibrations. Working with integrated providers like AirPro makes it easier to access, capture and document information needed to perform complete repairs.”

CCC Diagnostics enables CCC repair facility customers to view the results of pre-repair, in-process and post-repair diagnostic scans from their selected solution provider(s) directly in CCC ONE, significantly improving the efficiency and transparency of collision repair scanning. Repairers using the solution can share the results of vehicle scans with consumers to explain the necessary repairs, as well as with insurers using CCC ONE, providing a verifiable record of the scan completed by the repairer. The CCC Diagnostics interface is available to OEM scan tool providers, aftermarket providers and telematics-based diagnostics solutions.

Advertisement

For more information on CCC Diagnostics, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: CashforCars.com Launches New Referral Program for Auto Shops

Associations: AASP/NJ President Tees Off in Support of Collision Schools

News: Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Jeremy Scott

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business