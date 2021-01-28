Connect with us

AkzoNobel Becomes Official Supplier to Tour de France

AkzoNobel has teamed up with one of the world’s most colorful sporting events by becoming official supplier to the Tour de France.

The strategic three-year partnership will see the company offer support through its extensive portfolio of pace-setting brands, as well as creating opportunities to engage in projects with local communities.

“AkzoNobel and the Tour de France is an irresistible combination,” said Thierry Vanlancker, CEO of AkzoNobel. “Both organizations share an exciting and proud history, where passion and sustainable performance meets innovation and tradition. The race is all about teamwork, expertise and human endeavor; attributes that strongly resonate with AkzoNobel, our pioneering spirit and our commitment to being a frontrunner.”

Vanlancker added that as well as helping AkzoNobel to engage with both new and existing audiences and customers, the partnership will also offer opportunities to make a difference to communities across France.

“We’re always looking for ways to make a positive social impact through the transformative power of paint, and this partnership will open up some wonderful opportunities,” he said. “We’re looking forward to getting started and are excited to be part of such a prestigious event which is so well-loved around the world.”

Connect