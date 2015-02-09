Body Shop Business
February 9, 2015 9:05 am

Anderson Cooper to Spotlight Body Shops’ Federal Suit Against Insurers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

The Feb. 10, 2015 episode of the Anderson Cooper Show on CNN will reveal what really happens to consumers when they have an accident, file a claim and then get steered to their insurance companies’ preferred repair facilities. The episode will air at 8 p.m. EST.

Part of the coverage will include the litigation currently going on in federal court in Orlando, Fla., where collision repair facilities from multiple states are suing insurers for antitrust violations, steering, price fixing and more.

According to John Mosley, owner of Clinton Body Shop in Clinton, Miss., and one of the litigants in the federal suit, CNN filmed for three days yet the report may not last 10 minutes.

“I know CNN has been under pressure from some of the largest insurers to not run this story,” said Mosley. “I hope they don’t water it down and let the facts be reported. I know their producer, Scott Bronstein, is seeking a fair and accurate report. We will see tonight.”

Mosley says CNN’s crew examined two poorly repaired vehicles and interviewed several people including Louisiana and Mississippi’s attorneys general and lead attorney John Eaves Jr.

“They got the background on what has brought about the litigation, including the Louisiana AG’s suit,” said Mosley. “They interviewed the owner of the vehicle at our shop and myself as well. They saw and got a good understanding of what’s happening as a result of the direct repair programs and the effect these programs are having on consumer safety. As you well know, this problem is an industry-wide problem, and shops are as much to blame as the insurance industry. This would all stop if shops refused to participate in any program or repair that doesn’t benefit the consumer.

“What I hope happens is consumers are made aware that they need to ask questions, get references and educate themselves before handing over their keys to a repair shop. I also hope the insurance industry realizes the system is broken and there has to be a concerted effort to reevaluate the way claims are handled and repairs are made. The focus has to be on training for all involved in both industries. The old system of using cheap parts and controlling costs by shortcutting labor procedures needs to be put aside. The litigation could stop, and the consumer would be well served through better training and fair dealing by all.”

In an email to its membership, the Indiana Auto Body Association (IABA) pleaded with members to comment on the show on the CNN website during the show and after it’s over.

“CNN looks very closely at the number of hits and comments on their website after they air a story like this, and this one is going to be looked at very closely with all the pressure the insurance industry has tried just to squelch it from airing,” said Tony Passwater, president of IABA. “So please, after the show or even during the show, go to the CNN website and tell CNN you want them to continue this series and get all the way to the bottom of this insurance greed that is placing consumers at risk, causing loss of vehicle value and steering consumers to repair shops that will just cut corners for them to stay on the top of the ‘preferred list.'”

  • Truman Fancher III

    Insurers know what the system is, and it’s not broken, it’s working just as they want it to. 🙂

    • zeke

      Look Truman, I agree with you on that shops should be repairing every single vehicle 100% to factory specs and use “new” parts “only” and so on and so forth without worrying about the costs or rentals. The problems I see is this, if every shop in this country tomorrow started following your lead and done just that, and charged the insurance company’s accordingly, then in about 1 year all of the consumers insurance premiums would probably double or maybe even triple from what they currently are now ! We as shops would not have to worry about anything then , accept that now the consumers could not “afford auto insurance” and most would downsize their car ownership to maybe 1 per house hold or less instead of 3 or 4 , which then would lessen the amount of vehicles on the road , and then the claims and repair work out here would fall by -50% or more which then would run nearly every other shop right out of the business !!!! Your way of thinking is “warped” just like many in this country , you people out here need an education on “economic physics”, one will counteract the other just like everything else that you” leftwing people” out here do or implement in society, cause you people have tunnel vision on everything you do.

      • zeke

        EVERYTHING that increases the cost of doing business is passed on to the consumers!!!!!!! BIG company’s will still make their profits no matter what. All businesses are in business to make money not provide a service , and insurance company’s are no different than any other big business.

      • Truman Fancher III

        There you go again with your A + B(always)=C short sided thinking. One of the most profitable insurers in Alabama does just what you describe. However, they don’t have estimators scurrying all over the place wasting gas writing crap damage assessments. “Fix the car and send us the bill” is basically how they operate, and why they get my own personal money in premiums. They have adjusters and they may pop by and grab a photo or two but they are run very efficiently.

        If a large national insurer dropped most of it’s estimators, who are nothing but a waste of OUR time 95% of the time they’d reduce their costs by millions. Furthermore I can prove to you that you are dead wrong. Nationwide has an OEM rider that a customer can pay and they will always get new OEM parts. Guess what? It’s less than $100.00 / year. In fact, a Nationwide adjuster said it was only about $60 or $70 bucks. How is that unaffordable?

        In addition, I have never said that we should never use imitation parts on vehicles. I’ve only stated we should NOT use them without the customer’s written consent and hold harmless and that the customer will hold the insurer responsible for the cost of replacement if they do not fit. I’ve never said anything else. There are certain aftermarket and used parts I’ll flat refuse to use, but otherwise it’s about what the customer wants and approves, not what the insurer wants, especially since they have zero legal authority to approve anything. (no authority with the shop to approve anything at least)

        Speaking of the cost of doing business. How’s that workin out for ya? Doesn’t your cost increase out of proportion with what gets charged and the door rate?

        btw….who’s a left wing people? Not I. I’m right handed and right winged. I just don’t like crooked businesses.

        • Zeke

          Well said Truman !!!!!! And you my friend now are speaking a language I understand and you are correct!!! I just wish that it was like that, bodyshops back in the day did do just that, fix and send a bill to the insurer, bad crooked bodyshops and crooked customers have caused the appraisers to appear , and then appraisers on the TAKE caused drps to come about and now here we are! Things will never go back to how you describe , it is just to many dishonest people in this country on all sides it’s just human nature! , P.s. I’ve never met a right winger I didn’t see eye to eye with either….. I now have utmost respect for you and wish there were more like yourself.

          • Truman Fancher III

            We only bill the customer. Insurers can only pay on the customer’s behalf. Things are already as I describe in our 4 walls because WE made the change and made it that way. You can and that guy and that guy and that gal can too if they educate themselves and do what we learned to do from others who do it too.

            Human nature can be dishonest, but it can also be honest, which is why our method works. The first time we lie, we lose. Only takes one lie to ruin your business model. Deal in the truth, charge the customer and you’ll be surprised how many insurers just match the bottom line and leave. They know that if they don’t the customer, who is the only person any of us can charge, will pay the difference.

          • Zeke

            Well if I had my own shop then I could see it that way, unfortunately to survive in this trade I have to do it my way which also works ……, for me , anyway and at this point in my life that’s all I care about anymore, completion is just to strong here.

  • Jason_Stahl

    This segment has been moved to tomorrow night, 2/10 at 8 p.m., apparently to allow CNN more time to promote it.

    • Bulldog

      Anderson Cooper just wants to talk about breaking news. He lied about the segment being broadcasted tonight, Maybe he should be put on a 6 month leave with out pay, just like Mr. Williams. I have contacted so many customers and told them to watch CNN tonight, only to be made a fool. I am sure there are many other shop owners in the same position as I am. Anderson Cooper can not be trusted.

      • Sal Arena

        I feel like we were mislead .

        • Bill Fowler

          We have been getting the same excuse for the segment not being aired for months…..BREAKING NEWS!!! preempted it. Did you see anything last night you couldn’t have lived without seeing? Who really gives a $#1t about the crap we endured, stupidly thinking they were actually going to show it this time. I will never mention it again and last night was the first and last time I will tune in to that drivel.

          • Truman Fancher III

            They gonna broadcast what sells…not what costs them advertising dollars.

          • It would be one of the best stories CNN has ever done. Do they want their ratings to go up or do they want more advertising money? If they aired this story, it would probably be the start of a multi-trillion dollar monopoly being busted up.It would get a lot of attention.

          • Bill Fowler

            My bet is that they have caved in because of threats from our insurance friends.

          • Bodyman

            Who cares about monopoly’s? Our customers are more important.

          • HeatherAgain

            Which is why all stations that sell advertising can’t be trusted to provide fair and balanced news.

      • Bring around this block many times in the mid 90’s in the LA area. Insurance property damage issue is just not breaking news. The problem I encountered was that if the insurance industry is a major advertiser on the network you can bet that CNN will not throw them under the bus. I spent 100’s of hours explaining the problems with improper collision repairs for major networks and very little ever made it to the actual segment.

        In fact I uncovered an improperly repaired and extremely unsafe repair done at an insurance company partner shop however the network elected to focus on repair facilities that had complaints filed against them at the CA Bureau of Automotive Repair. The segment did nothing to protect the consumer from unsafe caused by the insurance industry failure to pay for necessary repairs.

        Can’t wait to see what this segment uncovers.

    • CNN did not promote it at all. sounds fishy to me

  • john king

    ive been in the auto body industry for over 30yrs, and ive owned my own shop in a town of over 100,000 . I would consider my shop a small buiss.and ive lost many jobs here due to insurance companies tell customer they have to have a preferred shop do the repairs and they , the customer know no better. ive even had signed work orders and an agreement with customers and still loose the job because these companies blow all kinds of smoke at the customers till they cave in and agree. also I had a very big insursnce company adjuster come right out and tell me that his company gets written a check back at the end of the month for a percentage of the volume that that shop does each month. well folks , they cann call it whatever they want but from my perspective that’s whats called kick back plain and simple. I do my work and give the same warrety they do but still get kicked down… but that’s what these big wall street owned body shops are doing., trying to put the small business out of business…if it weren’t for the quality of work my shop produces at all time im sure I would have been out of business long ago, all I ask for is a fair shake.oh one last thing. ive repaired cars that have been repaired before at these big shop and some not all are doing shotty work at best… people need to know it their car and its their choice on who does their repairs.

    • Forrest

      You are so right. This industry has had some serious problems and is continuing to get worse.

    • You help them cheat the consumers http://www.stopdrp.com

      • Bodyman

        DRP businesses are a big help to our customers, who want a stressful situation made less so. Hooray for the DRP’s.

    • jeff

      As another shop owner in your position(small, non DRP), I totally agree with your stance! Why the shops agreed to let insurers into their business operations is beyond me. In any other practices a company who delegates where to go for repairs and sets the price to make such repairs, they would be in court for antitrust/monopoly breaches!!!

  • Forrest

    Hopefully this report doesn’t get watered down. This is serious stuff and is completely wrong an so many levels.

    • Todd Bonecutter

      Well stated Forrest!

      • Forrest

        Thanks Todd. I’ve been in the industry for years and have seen the beatings and greed become way out of hand. As repairers it isn’t our fault the cost of repairs are high. It is the way vehicles are constructed, yes they are safer than ever which means more complex and involved repairs including higher number of parts and part prices per repair as well. And that’s far from all of it.

  • Bobby Brain

    It’s just like the Medical Field, the insurance company sells policies that have language in it that states the policy holder is required to use their selected providers. Some of the auto policies have that verbiage and all will soon, it will never end, only continue to expand.

    • Allan the customer

      I have been with the same insurance company since 1968. That’s 47 years. They have recently started sending people to body shops they recommend. Recently my daughter hit a deer and had about $5,000 in damages. The repair shop that the insurance company sent her to, wrote up the estimate using USED parts for some of the damage. As far as I can remember this was the only claim she has had. When I saw this, I sent her to a very reputable shop that has an excellent reputation in my area. They used all NEW parts to fix the car and the insurance company had to “retrieve” the money they had sent almost instantly to the first repair shop. The over all repairs were a little more but every thing was Ford original equipment. Why should the insurance companies dictate who fixes our car. They certainly must be getting something out of it. In this case obviously the insurance company was going to pay less if used parts were used for the repair. I suspect the repair shop also likes getting paid even before the car goes into the shop for repairs. Guess who loses on these kind of repairs. You got it. YOU the customer.

      • Wake Up America! Its time to stop DRPs. http://www.stopdrp.com

        • Zeke

          Drps are great you idiot!!! , a shop just has to be on top of their game , no slackers, no crybabies, no losers employed with you and it will profit, you can’t support an underdog staff and expect to make it on a drp!!!! Wake up and screen your hires!!!!

          • 7 decades of wrecks

            zeke
            If you believe DRP’s are great for the collision industry, you have you head so far up your ass you will never see reaity.

          • zeke

            I never said they were great for this industry, I said they were great as far as me being a tech goes, no waiting for supplements, we pretty much write the sheet and go to work on it !! I think that’s great , and they drag the wrecks in by the dozens everyday seven days a week.$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

          • Bill Fowler

            So that’s it. It’s all about you, screw everybody else. What a clown!

          • Zeke

            Umm last time I checked….. No one gives me a hand out in this country I’ve earned every dime I make , so yea it is all about me cause no one else out here is paying my bills , and in this industry the fittest survive so I guess if your on top of the game you will survive.

          • kevs ab

            Over my career I have worked with a couple of guys like you. Go go go , get it done,get on to the next one. Just because the gaps look good and things open and close alright doesnt mean that its a good repair. If your getting 5 heavy hits out in a week, I would love to check them out. What area are you in anyway? Denver, Chicago, L A , not the east coast because those shops are still working at 30 dollars an hour.

          • zeke

            Why?? , I only have to please my customers!!! Duh, I can and could give a rats a$$ what some yo yo underdog shop or tech thinks, I have not one problem pleasing my customers out here or for the last thirty some years they pick up smiling !! Do yours?

          • kevs ab

            Every time, in my shop the customer is number one, Im not here to please the insurance company, and they know it(ins cos), the customer comes first !

          • Zeke

            Well I please both insurer and customer, and I’m damn proud of it, I don’t have to be told how to or given perfect new parts either too make a silk purse out of a sows ear , I or we skilled techs in this industry should I say , have no problems out here pleasing customers or insurers repairing wrecks or making a living still doing it . And may I add other shops or other techs can holler all day long that the cars are hacked up, but track records speak for there self.

      • Jacob

        EVERY vehicle manufacturer has used part procedures. There are many many cases where used parts will make for a better repair. The manufacturer wouldn’t have these procedures if that wasn’t the case ford included.

  • A body guy

    I formerly worked in a chain of auto body shops in Omaha, NE and one location was a DRP (insurance company preferred shop) for FARMERS insurance and the location I was at was not. The customer wanted our location to do the work and what they did was tell the owner that they couldn’t get a field appraiser out for three weeks (it wasn’t even busy, we asked one of their field appraisers) just to strong arm them to move it to their authorized shop. They even went so far as to call us asking us why we didn’t send it there ourselves and simply did not care what the owner wanted.

  • A car owner

    I used to be an appraiser for multiple insurance companies. Many many do not pay a claim correctly or advised us to not include things we as appraisers KNOW are required to repair the car correctly (corrosion protection, blending adjacent panels for colt matching, removing trim to paint without paint lines, and many other things that they won’t pay unless a shop asks for it. What this does is when a they do this and a person doesn’t fix their car, they are not being accurately or fairly being paid for their damages and are being short changed. Imagine saving just $10 on a million claims and you’ll begin to understand what this means for them. Progressive is one of the worst for this as they do not want to pay for anything. By anything I mean they reduce refinish times arbitrarily and don’t pay things that are clearly needed and will figure repairs to a panel that clearly needs replaced especially when they know the owner isn’t going to repair their car. I personally fought this on one of my cars. Here’s how they get away with it and all insurance companies do this. They do not accept what they call supplements from anyone but a repair shop repairing the vehicle. So if you don’t agree but aren’t fixing the car well tough luck. Period

    Insurance companies regularly shift their contractural costs to body shops, independent appraisers, parts suppliers and even vehicle owners in the form of refusing to pay car rental bills beyond what they figure they should pay despite extenuating circumstances, like appraisers with a backlog of claims from storms, parts supplier delays from lack of parts availability, shops not acting like that one car is the only car they have and a host of other reasons. Insurance companies are some of the coldest unethical uncaring businesses that I have ever encountered. There’s a whole lot of crap that goes on in the insurance claims industry that the regular average person doesn’t know. No it’s not all bad and many are fair, but there are a lot that are not.

    • Being a shop owner myself, I agree with your perspective 100%!
      I see it and have to deal with it everyday!

    • Mark Felder

      I agree, that their are some insurance companies that do things they should not be doing. My question to the body shops is what are you doing to police your own industry of shops that commit fraud on a regular basis, pay kick-backs to tow drivers ( How are you making that money up) waiving 500.00 deductibles (how are you making that up) . Pretty hard to start a job being in the hole 750.00. Have to cut corners some how. Usually by committing fraud. Not that I think all shops commit fraud. Many shops perform excellent work and I would feel very comfortable in taking my vehicle in for repairs.

      • Truman Fancher III

        Mark Felder…thank you for your utmost sanity! You are spot on!

        How insurers “figure” things should never affect how we repair or charge. That’s between the insurer and their customer.

      • Gawk

        Mark, if you are a DRP shop and you are giving the insurance company a discount on parts/labor to get work, what’s the difference If myself, a non-DRP shop not giving discounts to the insurance company, give a discount to the customer for their deductible? It’s my profit I can do what I want with it, with no fraud or cutting corners.

        • kevs ab

          discounting the customer the deductible is actually fraud, it means you could have repaired the car cheaper, and they could persue charges to that affect.

          • Bill Fowler

            To commit fraud you have to deceive either the vehicle owner or the insurance company. When an insurance company writes an estimate, you are under no obligation to follow it, so unless you lie to them to drive the cost up on things you have no intention of doing, you have not committed fraud. The customer owns the car, so only they can tell you what they do and do not want done. If you charge the customer for something you did not do, then that is fraud. Allowing the customer to spend the funds allocated to repair their car in a manner they approve or insist is not fraud.

          • kevs ab

            If you write an estimate saying you are going to repair the car one way, the insurance company and yourself reach an agreed price, and the you repair the car another way to save the customer his deductible, THATS FRAUD commited by you and the customer.

          • kevs ab

            If the customer goes straight to the insurance company and takes a settlement then you are ok

          • Zeke

            Again 100% correct!!!!

          • Bill Fowler

            You must have missed the distinction I made in who sets the price, you or the insurance company.

          • Zeke

            You my friend are spot on correct with that post!!!!!

          • tech

            How about when managers re-write the estimate “down ” to shave the tech from the exact labor written for ? What’s that ? That my friend will stop when more techs bust you guys. Make them famous on You Tube..

          • Bill Fowler

            What is “you guys” supposed to mean? I assume you work for a crooked boss that screws you out of the labor hours you have coming. That doesn’t mean it is a common practice.

          • Gawk

            google is your friend, discounting a deductible is not fraud, saying that is no different than saying bodyshops that give discounts to insurance companies to get work is fraud. It’s fraud if I tell an insurance company I need to replace a quarter panel, get paid to replace it, then repair it without the owner’s knowledge.

  • Jeff Gill

    A quality repair shop doesn’t need an insurance company to direct them work, their reputation carries them. DRP’s are for shops who need referrals because their work sucks !

    • tony m

      good reputation will only go so far… I work at a large drp driven collision shop and we are putting out over 100 cars a week.. 20 total techs… if it weren’t for direct repairs we would never have that kind of volume.. hate to say it but if you want to make money in this business as a tech you got to go to the big shops… since all you little shops just write a double estimate and screw your employees… small shops could never pay my wage the big dealer does.. so I guess im a corporate boy and am considered a hack because of it? you little guys are a thing of the past… yes there are some butchers out there but there are many good experienced collision techs in the big corperate world.. get with the times!

      • Big Brother

        Youre time is coming, and it has a name, KARMA! Mark My Words!

      • small town shop

        Owner of a little shop here and wow for you to lump the little guys into a screw their employee write double estimates category says volumes of who you are!!! We get The Screws put to us every time one of you hacks in the big corp shops say keep rates low so we get the volume!!!! I know my clients by name not by their claim # and insurance check.

      • zeke

        I agree, you have to make it in volume now, and if you techs out here are not making at least six figures annually doing this work?? then you might as well quit imo, its not worth all the b/s we deal with today, and a small independently owned shop will not get you those numbers…… period!!!!

        • Truman Fancher III

          Volume doesn’t equal profit. If you lose 5 bucks on 10 cars losing 5 bucks on 30 won’t make it up.

      • Ken

        tony m as I read these comment I wasn’t going to get involved,however i changed my mind. I’ve been in this trade for 43 years from Tech. to production manager at a very large Ford dealer to shop manager at the largest independant in our town I have never seen a Tech capable of 6 figures and anybody who ever came remotely close was the biggest hack in the shop so save this for the guys at the bar DRP’s are the worst thing to come along until Parts Trader.

        • Zeke

          I’ve made six figures every year for at least the last twenty years at this trade , and I ain’t a hack, a tech has to be good at what they do , and if a tech fixes anything and I mean isn’t fed and isn’t getting comebacks or shop jumping and isn’t having his cars bought by exposed shitty work and has an excellent reputation in the area , then I’d say I’m doing and been doing something right. Maybe your techs suck??

          • Ken

            You can tell it as many times as you want I’ll never believe it till I see your tax return. I have worked with the best I’ve ever seen while he was a lot faster than me he never made that kind of money.

          • Jason_Stahl

            A Los Angeles shop owner told me that some of his techs make six figures, but of course that’s California dollars…

          • Zeke

            You have to work flat rate , and you have to put in 12 hr days 5 days a week and “no mistakes “write only one supplement if possible , and over look a lot of nickel and dime u payed labor opts, u have to have a steady flow of work , and I work alone “no helper” and “no comebacks” those wil kill you , I take no time off and work through my vacations , and it can be done, is it worth it?? Not really but I love what I do so I take pride in being good at what I do as possible, it’s a tough skill to stay on top of and is getting harder, as vehicles are changing for the worst along with technology , it isn’t as much as just being “fast”anymore as one may think ? it’s more about making no mistakes as you go.

          • Zeke

            Over look nickel and dime labor optsthat u may NOT be payed for but need to do, is what I meant

          • kevs ab

            I am shop owner , small shop with 6 car capabilities plus paint, I work by myself, 12 to 14 hour days , 6 and sometimes seven days a week, I have an excellent reputation here, no drps but I have a 2 month backlog, when the bigger premier shops in the area get swamped, they are sending customers my way. I have been doing this for 30 years and I dont have a six figure income after overhead is paid. The better techs in this area arent even close to breaking 50k.

          • Zeke

            Your living in the wrong area then or you should place your tools down and quitely quit.

          • kevs ab

            Dont take this the wrong way,im not trying to be argumentative, but you work in a production shop, where you dont follow the car all the way through the process. You may tear down make repairs, fram repair or not , then send it off to the paint shop. you may or may not put it back together.I worked at one after I left my dads shop, before I bought my own, but we didnt get paid off the work sheet. We got paid for hours worked. Around here there are only a couple of flat rate shops and its the younger guys working there because us older techs wont put up with the bull the owners pull on the techs, not saying all owners pull crap but they do here. Like changing work sheets and overlapping labor and refinish so there are battles there. I remember when my dad would talk about the shop he worked in Denver, how he was taking home 5-600 dollars a week in the fifties. And how shop owners around here were too greedy . At times , even as a shop owner I envy the guys working elswhere getting paid off there worksheets. I could have made a whole lot more tha I do even now. And I still kill rate, Ive already done 60 hours on paper this week

          • zeke

            yes a production shop, I do everything but paint the car and some mechanical, so I guess all collision and frame work and the blueprint process and repair planning I do too, and work flat rate at about 44%, flat rate is the best, and being organized is key and touch time, one supplement only, and quality is a must, you have to be thorough and we bodymen prime our work also , its tough and hard , you don’t run around like an idiot to try to make and break the flatrate , its more about being spot on at all times in everything u touch, we paint the cars “apart” mostly and do lots of heavy hits to ,we all work individually you earn it you keep it, but I take full accountablilty for the job no finger pointing, whining, or excuses in my trade, I get the job done and correct the first time this a MUST, but we all you and myself still learn most everyday something new im sure, it appears to be some great techs on this site , I wish we heard from more of them , we techs our the professionals here not the bean counters and wanabees.

          • Ken

            Kevs i thought I’d wrote your post I,m in the midwest I have a paint booth a frame rack and measuring equipment and room for 5 more car in the shop 6 days a week 10 to 12 hours a day by choice after 43 years I’ve come across a lot of Zekes.

          • kevs ab

            Midwest myself, been doing it 30 plus years myself. Its taken time but I have an excellent reputation, even among the bigger boys and techs at those shops. Started working for my dad in his shop so Ive been around this my whole life.

          • Zeke

            I’m sure you have man, and I’m sure your good at what you do also. I to am a second generation BODYMAN my father was an old lead man in the fiftys, and at the time was considered an A -1 body collision man for the era, he taught me about safe repairing and to think about things on the next collision when fixing the car, he also instructed me on wear and tear and frame squaring etc….. He worked this industry all the way to 2006 , when had to retire so we changed with the vehicle changes as needed as different steels hit the streets , I’ve always lived in the Deep South areas.

          • kevs ab

            My dad was an old lead man himself, cut his teeth in production shops in Denver and the L A area untill moving back here in the early 60s. Back then they didnt have the straightening equipment we have today, just pulling posts in the floor around the vehicles and porta powers and such. I loved him to death and he taught me alot, but he was one of those hacks we are refering to, and he knew it as well. And thats a whole other story, were getting off the subject .

        • Todd Bonecutter – Ft Wayne IN

          I have seen awesome techs make 6 figure annual compensation a few times. Guys, it is possible but there are several things to consider when making this statement. What area of the country is the tech employed? I have seen flat rate techs that make $12.00 per body hour all the way up to $28.00 per body hour…. The average tech in my shop works 45 hours a week and turns 80 – 110 hours compensation per week. You do the math! it is definitely a possibility… Sadly, some of you are missing the whole point of the discussion. Its a fight we are ALL fighting in this industry and it really has nothing to do with how much your tech can make in a year…

          • Zeke

            That is correct, we all have struggles in this industry . Just may be different and I am here to tell you this is a TOUGH way to make a living , physically and mentally!!!!!! Look how frkng nuts I am!!!!!! Lolololol

          • Ken

            Didn’t miss the point Todd just get tired of guys blowing smoke up my butt,Big Insurance ,DRP’s and Parts Trader are ruining this trade.I’ve been around it 43 years. How long do you think you are going to maintain you parts margin when PT will become accepted. In 1994 when SF started service first did you think that you would be doing there Total Loss paper workin 2015.

      • Truman Fancher III

        Your lack of intelligence and total ignorance is duly noted. Reputation will take you farther than prostitution.

        Not a personal attack, just an observation. Tell us the name of the shop at which you work and we’ll get the post repair inspectors right over so they can prove what a great job you guys do and you can come back and shut us up. 😛

        • Zeke

          Post repair inspectors are idiots plain and simple, they mark all over a car with white markers and take photos of sh$t that most not allways doesn’t amount to a hill of beans , imo their just as bad as a con artist trying to make customers think they know something f$$ckn fraud is all most of these a$$ holes are id like too inspect one of their cars they fix one time , no one and I mean no one does undetectable repairs , the problem is the shops don’t take care of a small concern with a repaired car the customer may have so then they get one of these pen marking sharks to invent a bunch a crap and scare tactics about people’s lives are at stake etc… And run with it , if u ask me it’s white collar crime, and a democratic way to make a BUCK !!!! Sue for it .

          • Truman Fancher III

            Zeke Zeke Zeke…get real guy. While there’s always bad apples in EVERY bunch, you can’t paint PRI guys with the same brush. The ones I know do a fine job and are the opposite of con artists as they are exposing con artists.

            It’s not about 100% undetectable repairs, it’s simply about a proper and safe one. I’ve done several PRIs myself and 100% of them were butchered. You don’t have to take my word for it, you can come see the photos for yourself. I didn’t re-repair all of them, and nobody got sued, but the responsible party, shop and insurer, paid up at that point. Now, isn’t that how you’d want to be treated if someone butchered your car?

          • tinman

            I don’t know how you can turn that many hours when you clearly spend most of your day commenting on these forums…..have fun, stay warm.

          • Zeke

            Haha you know your right lolololol it’s cost me too!!!!

      • Fshtaco87

        If I was given a dollar ever time I heard the phrase “I bought from GM, Chrysler, Acura, so they are the only people who can repair my vehicle to my standards”, I might just be able to retire. A large shop with a Senior tech is loosing to the “knack” co-op kid that can hang a quarter and be ready for refinish in three hours. Personal opinion is the 40+ Tech’s are out of pace and refuse to change with the time. Spray seamsealer is the butch coverup I’ve seen in the last decade.

        • zeke

          I think this industry has sterotyped all techs that have gray hair and turn high flat rate hrs = INSTANT HACK , but I can tell you that there are hacks of all ages in this trade and always have been . In my whole career I have only seen a small percentage that i’ve worked around that could do or knew how to pull and square a vehicle properly and repaired medium to heavy hit vehicles without problems down the road biting them in the a$$. So like ive said in the past” talent & skill” play a huge role in this trade !!!!

      • zeke

        Bingo brother, I’m old school but I got common sense just like yourself!! They call us hacks but what they don’t know is that it takes a much better tech to work at a drp shop for years than a non drp , because we are under contract of lifetime repair warranty and that goes for anywhere in the country !! Not just at our shop like the lifetime non drps give.

  • Stop Insurance Company Bullies

    Insurance companies are making it increasingly difficult for auto body shop owners to run our businesses. They wrongfully attempt to steer customers to their own DRP shops; knowingly leave out damages from estimates; harass shops to adhere to unrealistic completion deadlines in order to avoid necessary car rental fees. Their latest tactic has to be the most inconvenient and infuriating for me as a shop owner. Even though we always provide the insurance co with a signed direction of pay from the vehicle owner, lately they have been making out the payments in our name as well as the lien holder (bank), if the car is financed or leased. We have no choice but to FedEx the check from the insurance co to the corporate office of the bank for endorsement. Local branches are not allowed to endorse the check. Then we get the run around from the bank before they finally endorse the check and Mail it back to us. Bottom line, at times we don’t get paid for weeks after the job has been conpleted. Meanwhile we’ve paid out thousands in auto parts, not to mention all the time they made us waste on the phone with lien holders and insurance reps over payment. These insurance companies are out of control. They are killing our industry.

    • Truman Fancher III

      While I agree with most of your post, it is our industry that has allowed all this bullying. I mean if you continue to walk home in front of where the bully hangs out you’ll continue to get beat up. If you take another route, you are less likely to get bullied.

      • stc

        Truman I think you should start a union for body shops,you seam to have all the answers. 44 yrs. in this business you have got it all down.

        • Truman Fancher III

          I sought and learned the answers by re-educating myself and clearing my mind of prior brainwashing. I’m hoping others are willing to learn them too.

    • Jacob

      My co does not do that in my area but that stems from a law suit by lenders. They have all the same rights as the vehicle owner and now want to be more involved. I understand the inconvenience by that is 100% the finance company’s doing.

  • Mark Felder

    No doubt some insurance companies play games and ask shops to repair a vehicle improperly. But to be fair look at the other side of the coin as well where you have shops who ask to replace parts and either repair them and collect the money for the replacement part or replace the part with an inferior part. This happens everyday. As in any industry there are good and bad on both sides. If an insurance carrier is asking you to do an improper repair or to leave off a part, then you as the repair facility should decline to do that and report the carrier to the DOI. I work in the industry and see some good carriers whom really do care about a proper repair and I know of others who only care about the bottom line. By the same token, I know of repair facilities that will fight tooth and nail to ensure a proper is completed and done in accordance with manufacturer specifications. Sadly, I know of many shops that cut corners, have no clue as to how to weld, do not know when to use rivets and bonding technique as well as will out and out lie about the purchase of parts. Let’s not forget the body-men whom make 80–120 hours a week. If the estimate is written correctly, how could this even be possible? I am sure this is something the body shop industry does not want mentioned. I just hope that the segment is done fairly and exposes any carrier not living up to what their promise is and names shops that perform at this same level. Some policing on both sides could be needed.

  • John

    Being an MSO and I work with insurance companies both in a DRP relationship and some as a
    non DRP and we all have the same goal, fix the car in the most cost effective way to pre-existing
    condition if possible. In all fairness both the body shops and insurance companies are in a very
    competitive market place. It’s being insinuated as if a customer brings there car to a DRP shop that they are going to get an inferior repair that’s not the case atleast with with my collision shops. Their are hacks both as a DRP and non DRP shops as we all know. Remember if you fix the vehicle your liable and as far as the insurance company they also stand behind the repairs.

    • Zeke

      I would say there are or “were “more hacks and fraud in NON drp shops ,since these shops don’t have to worry about post repair inspections done by the insurance company’s that they have or had programs with on their work performed day in and day out, this is and should be a noted as a reason WHY a lot of shops CANT get on a drp because they HAVE DONE inferior work and have had to buy back multiple vehicles in the past …. Say roughly eight years AGO ,when insurance company’s began to really tighten down on quality and work billed not performed and cycle time , this was started by state farms select service program ,which focused on having the highest performing shops only, IF YOU PEOPLE WANT THE TRUE FACTS.

  • Tim T

    I believe this story is a good thing, the point being I feel is the shops not being a part of or being on the DRP programs is the lose of work these shops are getting do to the insurance companies pressuring the owners to go to a DRP shop. One example being we towed in a car that had S/F while being on a 3 way call with the insurance company and the owner the insurance company is telling the owner that it may take 3-4 days for a adjustor to come out, it may cost the owner more money, there will be no warranty. We then argued that they write the estimate which we work off of so why would it cost the owner more money. And I believe most shops, paint manufactures offer a lifetime warranty. End result was we told the claim handler they were confusing the owner which the owner agreed. The owner did leave the car here for repairs but that was just luck. How many others has there been. The best practice I have found is when a customer comes in find out what insurance is paying for the damages write the estimate and then call the customer for a follow up call in a day or two find out what’s going and you will probably be amazed by them telling you well the insurance told me I have to go there (there DRP shop). These companies mainly one in our area buying up shops are a disgrace in my opinion, some insurance companies love them because they give parts discounts I’ve even heard of them giving them a percent of the job back. Now I understand what they are doing trying to run the smaller shops out of business to increase there own but all I can say is go above and beyond with quality of work, customer service, etc. to make yourself stand out from the others.

  • Estimator

    I am an estimator at one of the premier shops in our area. One location independent…The shop has NO DRP realtionships. We don’t cut corners,pay kickbacks or save deductibles…EVER. Employees are the highest paid in the area (ask the guys who left and came back). Here’s what works for us….Build a large network of referring dealerships (8 at last count), become manufacturer certified so you appear on their websites as a certified collision shop (their roadside assistance programs will tow cars right to your shop), follow OEM repair guidelines. Write estimates that reflect every operation necessary and make sure you get paid for them. Reduce supplements, monitor cycle and touch times, schedule efficiently. Monitor and maintain high CSI scores. Keep your customer informed about Used and Counterfeit parts, let them fight for what they want or pay the difference. Charge for every operation on total losses…don’t negotiate storage and teardown fees. Pick and choose what you will repair…don’t fix rust or junk.

    It’s a lot of work, and it sure isn’t for everyone!

  • Daniel

    Let the owner solely choose the repair shop, Keep the
    insurance company out of that. Then make our business licensed to keep the
    hacks out. Make it so that you can’t go to the sears store buy a couple of
    hammers and wrenches and become a body
    tech. Don’t sell paint to someone who is not licensed and don’t let them buy
    parts wholesale without a license. This would cure all our problems

  • Firsthand

    I worked in the office of a small independent that had quite a few DRP and got to see first hand how they cheated the insurance co and customers by ordering oem and aftermarket parts for the same job then they would fax over copies of the oem invoices while putting aftermarket parts on the car. After job was done oem parts were returned. Instead of replacing parts they would be repaired but they would have a invoice on hand in case they were asked to send invoices. I questioned their work ethics too much and they got rid of me.

  • customer

    what happened to the story did we miss it

  • Sal Arena

    Are they ever going to
    put this on CNN ?

  • Sal Arena

    Are they ever going to air this report on CNN ?

  • JPN

    Last night Bruce Jenner getting in a car accident over the weekend was more important than this story, Tonight, John Stewart leaving the Daily Show at the end of the year was more important. Its pretty clear where our industry rates with CNN. I’m not wasting anymore time waiting for a “slow news day” to see this story.

    • Jason_Stahl

      Yeah, I’m going to read the National Enquirer instead or watch Entertainment Tonight. Breaking news! Kim Kardashian got another facelift! That story will squeeze out our story next time.

    • zeke

      HEY maybe his car may have not been fixed RIGHT by a shop and one of youalls shops can do PRI on it and refix it RIGHT and pay your shops rent this month!!! lolol

  • Gloria

    I’m a secretary at a body shop and I have seen many customer’s come in and tell us that their Insurance agent told them they should go to a certain shop for repair’s and they told their agent they wanted to come to our shop because they know us and know we do good work and stand behind our work. When I spoke to the agent they denied saying anything to the customer about directing them to a prefered customer shop.

    • kevs ab

      They always do

  • Truman Fancher III

    Firstly, you can look at the repairs and make an educated judgement as to whether it’s a good repair. You can certainly make a very educated judgement on an unsafe repair given some of the things I myself have seen. Even you would say the same if you saw them.

    Now it’s facetious to say that because we don’t have a pile of dead bodies that a problem doesn’t exist and poor repairs never factor in to accident related injuries or even deaths. There’s no organization, gub’ment or independent to look into every single accident. I doubt accident investigators go into checking for prior, unsafe or improper repairs. It’s just as facetious to say that because vehicles have recalls YOU are OK to repair the vehicle any way you see fit. That’s not only facetious that’s just stupid.

    You have yet to prove to me you use much common sense in your repair decisions so I can’t rely on your claim of having any.

    • Zeke

      We as techs are supposed to be professionals like doctors, some are good some are not, 33+ years repairing heavy wrecks and using my own judgement has worked and suited my trade and myself very well and happy customers to boot, tells me I’m doing and have done something right and if it’s not broke why break it, I don’t hide behind oem says this and oem says that or icar this and icar that, some things they advise to do or not do I agree with 100% and new that before even reading it or hearing it because my common sense tells me so.

    • Andy

      Hear,hear!

    • Zeke

      Well in that case your saying that no ones out here looking into accidents and that poor repairs are causing injuries, that tells me then that it must not be that big of a problem then, cause in today’s society they have investigations and over kill all through our gubment and I’m sure if it was happening and someone could be sued for something then some blood sucking lawyer would be on it!!! Looks to me like it’s mostly all bogus shit brought on by non drp bodyshops as a way of vengeance for them not meeting the high performance requirements that it takes to have a drp program !!!! Therefore these NOW PRI SHOPS HAVE LOST 50-60 or more percent of the work load they once had!!!! HELLO !!!!! like I’ve said be for SPITE, cause you had stated before Truman on here that the drp shops are the ones you go after on PRI’s … Did you not? ,so that tells me and should tell others here that it’s not vehicle or customer safety as a motive for it then, it’s PURE SPITE AGAINST DRPS shops that sold there soul to the insurance company’s .

      • Truman Fancher III

        Are you being obtuse on purpose? It’s not always A + B = C in life. As old as you say you are you should know this by now. I’m a DRP free shop and damn proud of it. I go after ANY shop that colludes with an insurer. In fact one of the vehicles we were asked to reinspect was repaired at a shop the vehicle owner chose and was not a part of the insurer involved in this particular case. However, I was able to prove using the insurer’s own paperwork they “worked with” the shop to repair an inner structural panel that should have been replaced so said me AND the other adjuster the insurer sent out. The vehicle should have totaled to begin with, but COLLUSION between a NON DRP shop and the insurer put this customer in harms way. So in fact I did NOT say I only go after DRP shops. I’m ultimately going after any and all shops that commit fraud. It just so happens that the ones I am most interested in are those who collude and conspire (at any level) to commit fraud, whether they realize it or not.

        My “spite” as you call it for DRP shops is irregardless of whether they commit fraud or not. Any idiot that allows one modicum of control to be given to an outside third party deserves what they get. However, when it starts to affect my business, you better be on your Ps and Qs because I am watching you.

        “IT” is about many things. Customer safety, the BETTERMENT of the industry’s image, being truthful with people regardless of cost, and turning around this industry to independence. The DRP system and the morons who sign up are the #1 cause of most of the industry problems and many of the consumers’.

        Even if I were doing what I was doing for the wrong reason, what I’m doing is still right. You still have no clue what I’ve seen and if YOU saw it, you’d agree with me. One would have to be retarded or a crook not to agree.

        • Bill Fowler

          Truman, you are obviously engaging in a battle of wits with an unarmed man.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Apparently. 🙂

          • Zeke

            I call it the way I see it, and both of us have made very strong points , now I’m going to make another one : PRI pusher shops seek out drp shops repaired cars more then non drp repairs because why??? Well let me tell the world out here why …. Because non drp shops give a life time warranty just like a drp ,This is correct, but what many may not know is this, a drp shops contract with the insurer states that if the customer is not completely satisfied with the repairs performed then the customer has the right to take the car to the insurer and choose another shop of there choice to correct the concerns and may I state the other shops bill will then be handed to the first shop or drp to pay!!!!, where as the non drps life time warranty stays only with the non drp shop , this is why being on a drp is tough cause u better know your skill and please that customer because another shop is down the road to rewrite an estimate for an a lot of times much bogus crap , they have the pictures and the first estimate to look at and they rerepair the car most times it’s about the same costs as the first ,and then the drp shop is stuck paying there bill under the contract !!!!NOW Tell ME IT ISNT SO!

        • Bill Fowler

          Truman, I have it figured out!! Zeke is not in the business of collision repair at all, he is a troll planted by an insurance company, whose job is to perpetuate the stereotype that people in the collision repair business are nothing more than a collection of knuckle dragging Neanderthals.

          • zeke

            No highschool diploma here, been working full time in collision work since sixteen, bodyshop bred since birth , followed in my fathers trade, BUT im not stupid like a lot of techs or shops may be looked at, I get along with the insurance adjusters and respect them and they respect me .We work together to find a common ground to fix the customers car and thrive to make the customer happy from the start, what in the hell is wrong with that?

        • zeke

          So I take it you may have had to buy back a few cars in the past that your shop ummmm may have hacked?? that’s usually how the spite starts out here.

          • Truman Fancher III

            LOL…ok well at least I know you’re not just being obtuse. Actually my “spite”, as you call it stems from attitudes in the industry such as yours. Total ignorance, and maybe already past that.

          • Travelers Labordispute

            And then …
            A whistleblower provided the evidence.
            TravelersLaborDispute.com

          • Truman Fancher III

            Nice! Site saved to favorites. I will say this though, Travelers does a fine job for our customers who use us. OF course it wasn’t that way a few years back but over recent years they are the best big insurer in that regard.

          • Travelers Labordispute

            Thanks for the comment on the site. The judge felt the same way.
            Travelers has “good people” and “bad people”. I am dealing with the latter.

          • zeke

            Well? Ok, Its ok if you think that about me. But no one can argue the fact whether or not I know this industry inside and out and my skill. So if you wouldn’t mind answering the question ……. Has your shop EVER paid out or bought back a vehicle for an improper repair or PRI as they call it, to an insurer, who’s vehicle was repaired at your shop?

          • Truman Fancher III

            Nope. The only money we ever paid out was because our glass sub installed a window and there was a water leak that went undetected for a while and ruined some carpet. The vehicle owner moved out of state and we did the right thing and took the liability and stroked the check.

            Other than that, not a dime. I thought I made this clear already.

          • Zeke

            Awesome!!!! me neither !!! No checks written …. Well I’m a tech , but I will take accountability if my shop pays out on my workmanship that’s a fact!!!, if I eff something up , break a part accidently or etc…. I buy it out of my pocket and keep getting up , I take FULL accountability for my jobs, and I think that’s how a good tech should operate in the shop.

  • bigtenfour

    still wating

  • Forrest

    Any one know when this is going to be aired seems how it wasn’t last night.

    • Jason_Stahl

      No. Word is last night’s segment got bumped by the breaking news on the slain American relief worker. Apparently they wanted to cut the body shop segment down significantly from its original 13 minutes, but the producer, who spent three days compiling footage, was not willing to accept that. I will let you know if I hear anything else.

      • Forrest

        Thanks Jason.

      • Bill Fowler

        Good for Scott for holding firm on not letting them cut it up, editing the truth out of it.

      • rita G

        It is being aired tonight at 8

  • Brian

    Check this out. Good stuff. http://youtu.be/GFROhD60yJ0

  • double DD

    read about statefarm settling lawsuite with three c bodyshops,,,,take heed people its time to take back whats ours, its tough for one to do all the work for you it must be the masses .stop standing in the shadows cheering everyone on and become the owner you claim to be .. for instance i put on every estimate color sand and buff a operation not included but in the p pages half the time i get it half i dont, i also every time put my door rates which is always meet with the same thing its not prevailing, all this is documented and when its time i will be able to act in the same manner as bob or i will start recieving what i deserve and ask for. believe me i have done the math on this and just over the last two years it adds up to almost 400,000.00 dollars they have denied… dont be affraid to own your business the carrot they hold over your head is not worth the losing control over what you have built if you dont ask you will never recieve. the cost of doin business is what you do you ask for and should recieve time is money it not conjunctive…. please….. and thanks bob

    • kevs ab

      I just ran into the prevailing rates argument with progressive here, everyone else I deal with has no problem with my rates, including the big three.

  • Travelers Labordispute

    And then …

    A whistleblower provided the evidence.

    TravelersLaborDispute.com

  • Suzanne O’Brien

    I had State farm for my insurance company. I went to their preferred shop. I had driven from shop car shaking and warbling after it was susposably fixed . They didnt feel an alignment was eccessary after I was hit from behind and spun into oncoming traffic. They eventually fixed it. But that summer I went to NC and the side where my car was damaged was a side panel melted off my car tarry substance . They simply glued panal back on with a tar type stuff. I dropped. Them immediately. From insurance paperwork it indicated a brand new panel was replaced. Crooks and scammers.

  • Peter

    I work for the largest recycled auto parts company in the country. I have spent many years remanufacturing OEM wheels and bumpers for resale. Andersons report is spot on. It’s a huge scam. Starting with the insurance company all the way up to the parts distributors. People are getting less then quality, and sometimes unsafe parts put back on their repaired vehicles. For “us” the recycle company it’s all about production numbers, not quality. My suggestion is to always ask for OEM brand new parts for your vehicle when possible, at the very least ask for CAPA approved aftermarket parts.

  • kev ab

    Watched last nights broadcast, 2/11, and they didnt even scratch the surface. I would like to see a whole hour on a major network dedicated to this problem. The car last night, a Progressive claim. In my city, Progressive has theyre claims office set up at a local body shop. A few months back one of my customers drove in for an estimate after hitting a deer, the adjuster had the shop tear the car down for inspection and decided it was a total. They wouldnt put the car back together for the customer, so he was strong armed into taking the settlement and calling a cab or pay the shop to reinstall the parts of which some were broke even worse after the inspection. Around here Progressive uses theyre estimate only and the customer new I was backed up, so he went and had them write the estimate. I didnt find out for a few days what happened, by the time I did, the car had already disappeared. He was driving a nice little Saab turbo which he still owed the bank for, they barely gave him enough to pay off the note and now he’s driving a p o s contour. didnt even try to find a replacement for him. Thats also the kind of stuff they need to bring out in the open, along with the repair end of it all. Its suprising on how many cars disappear before the claim is ever settled. Not on my watch, no car is released until my customer is satisfied.

  • yoji

    Check out the SCAM behind Virgin Mobile / Best Buy. They are selling used / returned phones as new for full price, of course, then they replace them with another used one with limited warranty.

  • Julie

    I work in a shop and the worst mistake people make is falling for the “we’ll come to you to appraise the car” Have it appraised at the shop you trust. We always fight for our clients. We had one insurance company try to use suspensions from a junkyard. We told them fine but they had to send a letter not only stating what they were asking for but taking liability if for any reason the suspension had issues or worse the car got into an accident for it. The company paid for a new suspension. There are a million tricks insurance companies try to use and if you don’t know your rights they get away with it.

  • Gawk

    I followup on all estimates and customers straight out told me the insurance company told them “XXXX insurance company said if I brought it to a shop not on their list I would most likely have to pay out of pocket for things.” Steering happens EVERY DAY. They should bring up the fact that some of these large bodyshop DRP chains have departments that deal with “buy backs” of cars not repaired properly.

  • Travelers Labordispute

    Insurance companies and CAPA executives will face criminal charges for promoting and facilitating the sell of illegal devices. A fact that, as a matter off law, cannot be argued.

    Follow the CNN report on CNN YouTube channel.

    TravelersLaborDispute.com

  • Felice Morin

    I’ve known a few people who have been involved in an accident and haven’t been able to properly take care of the damages to their automobile. When the car isn’t driveable, this can be a pretty big issue! I’m glad CNN was willing to run this kind of report. As mentioned, it’s good for customers to be well informed when dealing with these types of things. After insurance details have been worked out, you should make sure you’re finding the shop that best fits your needs. Thanks for the article!

    http://www.chehaliscollisioncenter.com

