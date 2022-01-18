ASE Announces New Officers for 2022

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has announced its officers for its 2022 board of directors. The officers were elected during the annual ASE board meeting held in Arizona.

“The ASE volunteer leadership board provides invaluable knowledge and expertise that helps ASE keep abreast of industry trends and continue to provide exceptional service to all of our constituents,” said Tom Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “We want to thank our board members for their commitment and dedication to ASE. Their support, as well as the ongoing support from their companies, allows ASE to set the standard for quality and excellence in industry certification.”

The ASE chairperson of the board is Brad Pellman, president of Pellman’s Automotive, while the vice chairperson is Homer Hogg, vice president, truck service, Travel Centers of America. In addition, Brian Szalk, head of technician training and dealer EV readiness, Stellantis will serve as treasurer and Jason Rainey, vice president, NAPA AutoCare/AAA holds the role of secretary. Mark Polke, director of Bosch Workshop Concepts, North America, Robert Bosch LLC, will serve as past chair.