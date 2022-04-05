 ASE Adds to Testing and Technology Staff
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

News

ASE Announces Personnel Changes

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has named Matt Shepanek as its new vice president of credential testing programs and Rebecca Sutter as chief technology officer. In addition, ASE announced the retirement of longtime vice president of credential testing programs Dave Milne after a 26-year career at ASE.

Dave Milne, longtime vice president of credential testing programs, has retired after a 26-year career at ASE.

“We are excited to add Matt and Rebecca to our staff,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “Both bring an impressive variety of experiences and knowledge to ASE, and we know they will make a positive impact on our organization. As we continue to expand testing options and add technology, Matt and Rebecca will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals over the next several years.”

In his new role, Shepanek will be responsible for the credential testing programs and the ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC). He has spent his entire career in the automotive industry, starting out as a technician, working for an automotive supplier and spending 19 years at VW/Audi as technical curriculum designer/technical training manager.

Sutter will be responsible for all ASE strategic information technology initiatives, including internal and external technology, IT vendor relations and overall staff IT support. She has over 37 years of extensive technology experience, and most recently served as vice president of information systems for Health Communications Inc. in Arlington, Va.

A 47-year veteran of the automotive industry, Milne began his automotive career in 1973 as a safety inspector in a four-bay service station. After several years as a technician, he made the transition to the parts industry, eventually opening his own store and growing the business to several stores. Having worked with ASE in the development of the parts specialist credential, Milne accepted an offer to join the ASE staff, managing the parts program. During his 26 years with ASE, Milne’s responsibilities expanded. In his most recent role, he managed the staff that develops, maintains and assembles all the ASE credential tests and was responsible for reviving ATMC into a thriving network that advances training, conducts valuable research, and promotes the auto and truck service industry.

“It goes without saying how important Dave Milne has been to the growth and success of ASE over the past 26 years,” said Zilke. “Dave is very well-respected throughout the industry and we can’t thank him enough for all he has done to advance the knowledge, training and skills of service and parts professionals. We wish him all the best in his retirement. He will be missed.”

In this article:
