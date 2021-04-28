ASE Introduces Military Certification Tests

Working in conjunction with the United States Armed Forces, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is introducing a series of tests for tactical wheeled vehicle technicians. The first of these tests, the MIL2 (diesel engines) and MIL6 (electrical/electronic systems), are now available.

“We are honored to be working with the U.S. military to offer these tests and help increase the knowledge and skill level of these dedicated technicians,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “The goal of the ASE military test program is to help identify and recognize technicians who can demonstrate knowledge of the skills necessary to diagnose, service and repair the different systems of military tactical wheeled vehicles.”

The new ASE military tests were specifically designed to align ASE tests to U.S. military equipment, task lists and processes. They provide an assessment tool that measures a maintainer’s level of technical job competence. Successful completion of the tests by qualified personnel, plus an experience requirement, will result in ASE military technician credentials. Those who become certified in tests MIL2-MIL8 will be recognized as ASE-certified master military tactical wheeled vehicle technicians. Those who pass three advanced level tests currently in development, while holding certifications in tests MIL2-MIL8, will be recognized as ASE-certified advanced military tactical wheeled vehicle technicians.

“The new ASE military tests will help provide a measure of confidence for private sector employers as armed forces personnel transition to civilian jobs, validating their trainability and knowledge of vehicle system fundamentals and diagnostic procedures,” said Zilke. “They also provide feedback to personnel and their units to help support training and leader development programs that improve maintainer and unit readiness.”