Connect with us

News

ASE Introduces Military Certification Tests

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Working in conjunction with the United States Armed Forces, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is introducing a series of tests for tactical wheeled vehicle technicians. The first of these tests, the MIL2 (diesel engines) and MIL6 (electrical/electronic systems), are now available.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“We are honored to be working with the U.S. military to offer these tests and help increase the knowledge and skill level of these dedicated technicians,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “The goal of the ASE military test program is to help identify and recognize technicians who can demonstrate knowledge of the skills necessary to diagnose, service and repair the different systems of military tactical wheeled vehicles.”

The new ASE military tests were specifically designed to align ASE tests to U.S. military equipment, task lists and processes. They provide an assessment tool that measures a maintainer’s level of technical job competence. Successful completion of the tests by qualified personnel, plus an experience requirement, will result in ASE military technician credentials. Those who become certified in tests MIL2-MIL8 will be recognized as ASE-certified master military tactical wheeled vehicle technicians. Those who pass three advanced level tests currently in development, while holding certifications in tests MIL2-MIL8, will be recognized as ASE-certified advanced military tactical wheeled vehicle technicians.

“The new ASE military tests will help provide a measure of confidence for private sector employers as armed forces personnel transition to civilian jobs, validating their trainability and knowledge of vehicle system fundamentals and diagnostic procedures,” said Zilke. “They also provide feedback to personnel and their units to help support training and leader development programs that improve maintainer and unit readiness.”

Advertisement

The complete series of 11 competency tests will focus on maintenance, diagnosis and repair of systems found on military tactical wheeled vehicles. The tests are designed to follow the career advancement of enlisted personnel, non-commissioned officers (NCOs), warrant officers and civilian contractors. Personnel will earn incentives for successful completion of tests and will be able to utilize assistance programs to pay for the ASE registration and test fees.

For more information, visit ase.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: CIF Announces Enterprise as Annual Donor

OEMs: GM Customer Care and Aftersales Expands ACDelco-branded Parts

News: Axalta Wins Three 2021 Edison Awards

News: FinishMaster Announces Return of Hood Master Challenge

Advertisement

on

ASE Introduces Military Certification Tests

on

Vehicle Trade-In Values Climb to All-Time Record High

on

CIECA to Hold Webinar on Auto Glass Repair and Recalibration

on

Farmers Insurance Donates Recycled Ride to Air Force Veteran
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Vehicle Trade-In Values Climb to All-Time Record High

News: ASE Introduces Military Certification Tests

Products: Kaeser Announces New DC-HF Dessicant Dryers

Associations: CIECA to Hold Webinar on Auto Glass Repair and Recalibration

Products: Killer Tools Introduces New Plastic Repair System
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kayco Spray Booths, Inc.

Kayco Spray Booths, Inc.
Contact: Chuck KoenenFax: 830-779-1034
PO Box 487, La Vernia TX 78121
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business