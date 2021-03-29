The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has launched a newly redesigned website to provide a centralized online gateway for technicians, employers, students, instructors and consumers.

The new mobile-ready website features a new look and structure for easier navigation and robust content for enhanced functionality and learning. ASE.com is optimally organized to provide sought-after information, answers to frequently asked questions and helpful step-by-step instructions for all users.

“ASE has eagerly awaited the unveiling of our dynamic new website built to host a central repository of extensive information and resources for both the providers and the recipients of reliable professional vehicle maintenance and repair,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE.

Key components of the website content addressing four distinct audience segments include:

Technicians

Learn how to prepare for, earn and maintain ASE certification

Find information on ASE’s more than 50 tests including: task lists, format, requirements, fees, test center locations, preparation guides, practice tests and more

Download the new ASE Renewal App that makes it easy to keep A-series certifications up-to-date without visiting a test center. With the app, an ASE Certified technician can validate their knowledge and extend their certifications by answering a few test questions each month from a desktop computer, tablet or mobile device

Employers

Obtain tips on how helping employees earn ASE certification will attract new customers and give your business a competitive advantage

Learn how to join the elite ranks of repair businesses in the Blue Seal of Excellence recognition program

Students and Instructors

Instructors will discover how ASE educational initiatives, partnerships and career development resources help improve instruction for future automotive service professionals

Students can get started on their pathway to a career in automotive service by earning the ASE Entry-Level Certification

A five-step process walks instructors through the process of obtaining accreditation for their school’s automotive educational program

Consumers

Understand how ASE’s rigorous testing and certification process demands the knowledge and expertise of the technicians, thus ensuring peace of mind for the consumer

Find a Blue Seal of Excellence nearby shop where a large percentage of the technicians are ASE Certified professionals

“The new ASE website makes the test-taking and certification process much more user-friendly,” said Zilke. “Throughout the development phase, we sought feedback to ensure that the site meets the needs of our constituents and received invaluable input from professional service technicians, students and instructors on how we could best meet their needs.”