ASE Offers Free Webinar on High-Voltage Testing Tools

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. EST titled “High-Voltage Testing Tools.”

Megohm meters are used to measure the insulation resistance of electrical equipment, while Milliohm meters are used to measure very low resistance values, like three-phase windings. In this webinar, Sam Houston with ATech Training will discuss the different types of meters available and how to apply them while diagnosing a high-voltage system.

Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance at the live session. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

