ASE Offers Free Webinar on Repairing Vehicles with ADAS

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are here to stay, finding their way into almost all makes and models. Mark Kenyon of DRiV/Garage Gurus will discuss ADAS subsystems and how they all interact. The definition of ADAS components and sensor operation will also be covered in the webinar. An overview of OE and aftermarket calibration procedures, along with necessary tools, will help the participants understand the calibration environment requirements.

