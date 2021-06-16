Connect with us

News

ASE Offers Free Webinar on Repairing Vehicles with ADAS

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on June 18 at 4 p.m. EST titled, “Servicing Vehicles with ADAS.”

Advertisement

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are here to stay, finding their way into almost all makes and models. Mark Kenyon of DRiV/Garage Gurus will discuss ADAS subsystems and how they all interact. The definition of ADAS components and sensor operation will also be covered in the webinar. An overview of OE and aftermarket calibration procedures, along with necessary tools, will help the participants understand the calibration environment requirements.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

Advertisement

Click here for more information or to register.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Atlas Copco Compressors Acquires Compressed Air Systems

Events: 10th Annual MSO Symposium Will Be Live, In-Person Event

Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands in Florida with Acquisition of MSO

News: Average Age of Cars, Light Trucks in U.S. Now 12.1 years

Advertisement

on

ASE Offers Free Webinar on Repairing Vehicles with ADAS

on

asTech Acquires Mobile Tech RX

on

Full Agenda Released for ASE Instructor Training Conference

on

CARSTAR Tim's Collision, GEICO Donate Recycled Ride
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: asTech Acquires Mobile Tech RX

Events: Full Agenda Released for ASE Instructor Training Conference

News: ASE Offers Free Webinar on Repairing Vehicles with ADAS

News: CARSTAR Tim’s Collision, GEICO Donate Recycled Ride

News: ASE Reminds Techs of Certification Required for A/C Work
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

ChemSpec USA, LLC.

ChemSpec USA, LLC.
Contact: Tammy AndersonPhone: 330-669-4036Fax: 330-669-3965
9287 Smucker Road, Orrville Ohio 44667
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Life beyond Sublets: In-Shop Scanning, Diagnostics & Calibrations Done Right

Sponsored Content

Traits of a Process Orientated Body Shop

Sponsored Content

Take the Guessing out of the Paint Conversion Game
Connect
BodyShop Business