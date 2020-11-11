Connect with us

ASE to Offer Free Webinar on ADAS

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians, “Another 4-Letter Acronym: What Does ADAS Mean to You?” on Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. EST.

In this webinar, Niel Speetjens, technical training instructor for ZF Aftermarket, will introduce participants to the applications that take repairers step-by-step to autonomous driving. After one hour, attendees will understand important safety considerations to take, calibration requirements, and the correlation between electro-mechanical parts to the chassis and suspension systems.

For more information or to register, click here.

Connect